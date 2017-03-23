WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 potential shocks that could happen in AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon

We take a look at some unexpected possibilities that could happen during the match between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 19:37 IST

Shane should not be kicking out of a Styles Clash

Despite being a legitimate main eventer who carried SmackDown LIVE almost single-handedly since the Brand Split, AJ Styles finds himself in a match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33.

It’s not really a bad match per se, but what has irked fans all over the globe is the fact that Styles deserved a potential 5 Star match on his second appearance at the Show of Shows. Imagine if he was facing off against the likes of Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura or Finn Balor.

But, it is what it is and with a pretty good build up to the match, I’m very sure that Styles will be able to carry Shane to a more than respectable match. It more or less seems pretty straight forward with how it’ll go, but there is potential for a few unexpected surprises.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the 5 potential shocks that could happen in the AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon grudge match at WrestleMania 33:

#5) Shane kicks out of the Styles Clash

The Styles Clash is one of the most dangerous moves in professional wrestling and is generally considered one of the finest finishers on the planet. But, unfortunately for AJ Styles, almost every one of his opponents at a big pay per view seems to be kicking out of the move.

It is, of course, understandable when the likes of John Cena and Bray Wyatt kick out of it during a WWE Title match which is the main event of the night. It doesn’t diminish the value of the move. What would kill its credibility, though, is if Shane McMahon kicks out of it.

If Shane O’Mac take a Styles Clash and isn’t put away by it, there is no way the move will ever be taken seriously again and The Phenomenal One will have to permanently shift over The Phenomenal Forearm as his primary finisher.

This would be one hell of an unpleasant surprise, WWE. Please don’t do this.