WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 potential shocks that could happen in Neville (c) vs Austin Aries

What is in store for the WWE Universe when Neville and Austin Aries clash for the Cruiserweight Title?

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 19:37 IST

Neville’s Red Arrow is one of the most impressive moves in all of pro-wrestling

WrestleMania 33 provides a platform for the most anticipated match in the cruiserweight division ever since the technical highfliers made their way to Monday Night Raw in 2016. Despite a lacklustre start to life on Raw with TJ Perkins, Brian Kendrick and Rich Swan as champions, business has picked up since Neville claimed the title.

The King of the Cruiserweights has been a breath of fresh air with his no-nonsense heel work and has helped elevate the division during his run as champion - especially in his match against Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Things have gone from good to great, though, with the much-anticipated return of Austin Aries. The former NXT man has been sidelined with an orbital injury but his debut on Raw proved to be worth the wait as he wowed the crowd with his excellent mic skills and superb wrestling ability.

Having won a Fatal Fiveway Elimination match for the right to challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Title, Aries will be looking to complete his successful return from injury with a first title on the main roster.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 potential shocks that could happen in Neville vs Austin Aries:

#5) Neville doesn’t use the Red Arrow

The Red Arrow is one of the most impressive moves in all of professional wrestling and it is one that Neville very rarely pulls out of his arsenal not only due to the difficulty involved in pulling it off but also because when he hits it, the match is well and truly over.

It would be unimaginable. though, that Neville doesn’t use it on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WrestleMania 33 could very well be a decisive moment in the future of the cruiserweight division and it makes sense for the most impressive move the division has to offer to make an appearance and amaze the audience.

If he’s forced to pull it out and wins, then he has earned the victory. On the other hand, if Austin Aries kicks out of it, and manages to grab the win to dethrone The King of the Cruiserweights, then it immediately propels him into badass territory. Win win.