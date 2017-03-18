WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 WWE superstars who will be buried at WrestleMania

Not everybody gets their WrestleMania moment, some get the complete opposite...a burial. Let's see who could be buried this year.

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 18 Mar 2017, 11:44 IST

Many feel that Kevin Owens was BURIED at Fastlane

WrestleMania is the place where stars are born, where careers get made and where championship reigns are defined. Many enter the event as a mere mortal and leave the arena as a legend. However, not many take into consideration the other side of proceedings. Many a superstar is embarrassed at the show of shows, so much so that they never fully recover. The company may still show faith in them after the event, but the fans certainly don't.

This year will be no different, we have several matches on the card, and several wrestlers are in danger of being buried at the hands of their co-workers. These suggestions may seem unlikely to you, but it only takes 20 minutes inside the squared circle to ruin the aura of a wrestler.

Here are five superstars who will be buried at WrestleMania 33.

#5 Curt Hawkins

Curt Hawkins made his SmackDown return on the 21st of July 2016

Ever since the face the facts man debuted on SmackDown live, his career has been on a downward spiral. When he was first advertised on television, he was portrayed to be a comical act with a fair amount of potential. However, life has turned out to be quite the opposite for him. He's been booked as lower than the lower card and portrayed as the butt of every joke on SmackDown.

Curt Hawkins is set to feature in the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. And there's no doubt in my mind that Hawkins will be eliminated in a ridiculous & comical fashion. I can imagine him being the first one to be removed from the battle royal, perhaps in record time. Maybe he won't even make to the ring at all. We'll have to wait and see what Vince deems funny on the day.