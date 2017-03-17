SK Exclusive: WWE officials unhappy with Alexa Bliss

Many fans feel that Alexa Bliss has been incredible since the WWE Draft, however, WWE officials feel that she far from the full package.

Alexa Bliss is certainly 5 foot of lovely, but WWE officials have mixed feelings

What’s the story?

The title of this article probably shocked you as much as receiving the information shocked me. Alexa Bliss is seen by many as being one of the major breakthrough talents of the WWE draft, which she is, however, as broken on our podcast, “The Dirty Sheets” on our ‘DS Breaking News” show, officials in company, namely road-agents, are not completely happy with Alexa’s work.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexa Bliss was drafted to the SmackDown as a part of the 2016 WWE Draft. Bliss made her SmackDown debut on July 26th, where she confronted Becky Lynch. Two weeks later, Bliss won her main roster debut by defeating Lynch on SmackDown, after she replaced Eva Marie in the match.

On the September 13th episode of SmackDown, Bliss won a fatal five-way match by pinning Nikki Bella to earn a Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch at No Mercy. However, due to Lynch suffering an injury, the match was rescheduled.

Bliss defeated Lynch at TLC in December, in a tables match and became the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Bliss lost her title to Naomi at The Elimination Chamber, however, she regained the belt when Naomi was forced to vacate it through injury, by beating Becky Lynch in a match for the vacant belt.

The heart of the matter

Despite Alexa being fantastic on the mic and on Talking Smack, which everyone within the WWE acknowledges, officials are said to be unhappy with her in-ring work. Bliss is said to have very little chemistry with anyone on the roster, other than Becky Lynch.

Bliss is paired up with Lynch whenever possible, however, officials are crediting Lynch for having passable matches with Bliss. Road-agents were said to be particularly unhappy when Bliss could not deliver a good match this week on SmackDown, despite being paired with veteran worker, Mickie James.

What’s next?

Alexa will defend her Women’s Championship in a multi-woman match at WrestleMania on April 2nd in Orlando, FL.

Author’s take

When I received this news, my source initially text me, “they aren’t happy with your girlfriend lol.” This is because myself and my Dirty Sheets podcast colleagues have all been super high on Alexa since she was promoted to the main roster.

Looking back at her matches, I can’t recall any being particularly good. Perhaps I, like most, have become enamored with her look, brilliant heel promo work and great acting. Unfortunately for Bliss fans, WWE currently don’t see her as the full package and improvement is going to be needed for her to stay on top, as women being able to wrestle is a very important requirement in the current era.

I see Bliss dropping the belt at WrestleMania 33, however, I do see her in-ring performances improving before the end of 2017. Based on her athletic background, she should be able to get to where they need her to be.

