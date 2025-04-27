5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to turn heel

There are times when a WWE Superstar needs to undergo a drastic change in their career to shake things up. John Cena's heel turn is a perfect example of that, as his character change has led to him capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

Becky Lynch turned heel on RAW as well and attacked Lyra Valkyria after the latter was pinned in the Women's Tag Team Championship match this past Monday night. Similarly, there are many stars on the roster who could also use a heel turn.

Listed below are five WWE stars who desperately need to turn heel:

#5. Sami Zayn needs to turn heel on WWE RAW

Zayn congratulates Uso on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Sami Zayn lost to Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber earlier this year and went on hiatus following the bout. He returned this past Monday night on RAW to congratulate Jey Uso for defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Zayn could potentially grow to be jealous of Main Event Jey's success as a singles competitor and try to take the title away from him as a heel. Uso and Zayn have a history as they were both once members of The Bloodline, and the two stars could use their past to create a compelling storyline.

#4. Sheamus

Sheamus has not been utilized by the company for a while now. His last televised match was the Men's Royal Rumble on February 1, and he was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Celtic Warrior may return to TV as a heel and complain about his lack of opportunities lately. Sheamus has had a lot of success as a heel in the past, and it wouldn't take him long to turn the WWE Universe against him.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss at the WWE Royal Rumble - Source: Getty

Alexa Bliss returned after two years away during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. She had a strong showing in the 30-woman bout but was eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan. The veteran has not appeared on WWE television since coming up short in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

There have been rumors that Bliss could be revealed as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks when she returns. The former champion used to be aligned with Bray Wyatt back in the day until she betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37. If the rumors come true, the company should also turn Bliss heel as the leader of the eerie faction.

#2. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is currently a babyface on SmackDown, but it has not resulted in success for him. He failed to defeat Jacob Fatu to become the number one contender for the United States Championship, and The Samoan Werewolf went on to defeat LA Knight to become champion at The Show of Shows.

Strowman was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 and is desperately in need of a character change. The Monster of All Monsters could turn heel in the coming weeks and potentially align with The Wyatt Sicks.

#1. AJ Styles

AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

AJ Styles was defeated by Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41. Karrion Kross attempted to get The Phenomenal One to use brass knuckles during the match, but he refused, and the decision ultimately cost him.

Styles may realize that he needs to turn to the dark side to get back to his winning ways following his loss to Logan Paul on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The veteran could decide to align with Karrion Kross on WWE RAW, and the two stars may form a powerful new faction in the weeks ahead.

