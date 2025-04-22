Sami Zayn sends his first message after returning to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

Sami Zayn returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. On social media, he sent a three-word message, making his first comments since returning to TV.
The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was written off TV at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. He was involved in a brutal Unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens.
On Instagram, Zayn shared an explicit three-word message after his reunion with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso on RAW.
"H*es stay mad," wrote Zayn.
You can check out Zayn's post on Instagram here.
Kevin Owens opened up about his Elimination Chamber: Toronto match against Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens recently discussed his latest bout against Sami Zayn, saying that their match at Elimination Chamber: Toronto was probably bigger than their WrestleMania 37 match.
Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, KO discussed the importance of the Unsanctioned match he had with Zayn. The two superstars pushed each other to the absolute limit, with Owens walking out victorious.
Post-match, the former WWE Universal Champion tried to inflict further damage on the man with whom he won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he was stopped in his tracks by the returning Randy Orton.
Owens said:
"That was really special. Me and Sami have had a lot of big matches. We've wrestled at WrestleMania a few times. We've been in the same match at WrestleMania, we've had a singles match at WrestleMania, that's pretty crazy. We've had pretty much every kind of match against each other in WWE, but to get to do it at the SkyDome, dare I say it was probably bigger than WrestleMania to us."
Sadly, both Owens and Zayn missed WrestleMania 41. The Prizefighter was set for a huge one-on-one match with Randy Orton but had to withdraw from the contest due to neck issues. The Viper instead faced the reigning TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.