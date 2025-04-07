  • home icon
Kevin Owens names recent WWE match bigger than all his WrestleMania appearances

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Apr 07, 2025 08:12 GMT
Kevin Owens opened up about one of his most recent matches
Kevin Owens opened up about one of his most recent matches [Image credits: WWE.com and WWE on X]

The WWE Universe recently learned that Kevin Owens will not be at WrestleMania 41. The Prizefighter has suffered an injury and will be out of action for a while. In the midst of this, he did an interview in which he named one of his recent matches bigger than all his appearances at The Show of Shows.

Recently, KO sat down for an interview with Adrian Hernandez. Appearing on the latter's podcast, Unlikely, Owens was asked about his last match at Elimination Chamber. The 40-year-old took on his best friend, Sami Zayn, in an Unsanctioned match.

The match itself was brutal but special because it took place at the Rogers Center, formerly known as the SkyDome. The stadium is synonymous with pro wrestling, as it played host to both WrestleMania VI and WrestleMania X8. For this reason and because it was in front of their countrymen, Kevin Owens believes it may have been bigger for both him and Sami than any of their matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"That was really special. Me and Sami have had a lot of big matches. We've wrestled at WrestleMania a few times. We've been in the same match at WrestleMania, we've had a singles match at WrestleMania, that's pretty crazy. We've had pretty much every kind of match against each other in WWE, but to get to do it at the SkyDome, dare I say it was probably bigger than WrestleMania to us," claimed Owens. [00:33 - 00:56]
To be fair to Owens, his match with Zayn was absolutely incredible and got the whole arena roaring. It will be great to see them share the ring once more in the future after they've both healed up and rested.

Randy Orton had a message for Kevin Owens after their match got canceled

As mentioned earlier, Kevin Owens will not be appearing at WrestleMania 41. He was originally scheduled to face Randy Orton, but injuries have scuppered those plans. The Prizefighter announced that he would be out of action on last week's SmackDown.

However, before he could leave the ring, he was confronted by the man he was meant to face. Orton came out and had a stare-down of sorts with Kevin Owens, before giving him a message. He told KO to "go get yourself fixed up."

With Owens now out, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Viper. The latter did RKO Nick Aldis, which will likely be addressed this Friday. Regardless, there are exciting times ahead.

About the author
Nithin Joseph

Nithin Joseph

Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.

Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.

He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.

In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
