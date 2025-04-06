  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Randy Orton
  • Randy Orton breaks character to send 5-word message to Kevin Owens after WWE cancels their WrestleMania 41 match 

Randy Orton breaks character to send 5-word message to Kevin Owens after WWE cancels their WrestleMania 41 match 

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 06, 2025 15:54 GMT
Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton is no longer happening at WrestleMania 41 (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton is no longer happening at WrestleMania 41 (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The injury curse has struck WrestleMania season once again. WWE has been forced to cancel one of its marquee matchups this year.

Ad

Randy Orton recently broke his character on camera to send a message to Kevin Owens after their scheduled match got pulled from the WrestleMania 41 card. The Prizefighter came out on this week's SmackDown and announced that he was dealing with a serious neck injury, which will require surgery.

An emotional Kevin Owens thanked the WWE Universe and bid goodbye for now. As he was leaving, Randy Orton interrupted him and came face-to-face with his rival on the ring apron.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The eagle-eyed fans caught The Viper breaking his character to send a five-word message to the Canadian wrestler, saying:

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

"Go get yourself fixed up," Orton said.

Check out the footage below:

Ad

WWE star Kevin Owens opens up about missing WrestleMania this year

In an interview with the My Mom's Basement podcast, Kevin Owens got brutally honest about not facing Randy Orton at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

"Yeah, I'm okay. I've a great support system; my family is great, my co-workers are great, and everything. It sucks, man. Just not getting to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania really sucks. That's the part that bugs me the most," Owens said.
Ad
Ad

Owens is expected to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Whether or not fans will see him lace up his boots again remains to be seen. As for now, all eyes are on Orton, as his status for WrestleMania 41 appears to be in jeopardy.

Randy Orton hit SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO on SmackDown, teasing a potential match between the two at The Show of Shows.

Will he face repercussions for laying hands on an authority figure? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी