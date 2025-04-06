Randy Orton breaks character to send 5-word message to Kevin Owens after WWE cancels their WrestleMania 41 match 

The injury curse has struck WrestleMania season once again. WWE has been forced to cancel one of its marquee matchups this year.

Randy Orton recently broke his character on camera to send a message to Kevin Owens after their scheduled match got pulled from the WrestleMania 41 card. The Prizefighter came out on this week's SmackDown and announced that he was dealing with a serious neck injury, which will require surgery.

An emotional Kevin Owens thanked the WWE Universe and bid goodbye for now. As he was leaving, Randy Orton interrupted him and came face-to-face with his rival on the ring apron.

The eagle-eyed fans caught The Viper breaking his character to send a five-word message to the Canadian wrestler, saying:

"Go get yourself fixed up," Orton said.

Check out the footage below:

WWE star Kevin Owens opens up about missing WrestleMania this year

In an interview with the My Mom's Basement podcast, Kevin Owens got brutally honest about not facing Randy Orton at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

"Yeah, I'm okay. I've a great support system; my family is great, my co-workers are great, and everything. It sucks, man. Just not getting to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania really sucks. That's the part that bugs me the most," Owens said.

Owens is expected to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Whether or not fans will see him lace up his boots again remains to be seen. As for now, all eyes are on Orton, as his status for WrestleMania 41 appears to be in jeopardy.

Randy Orton hit SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO on SmackDown, teasing a potential match between the two at The Show of Shows.

Will he face repercussions for laying hands on an authority figure? Only time will tell.

