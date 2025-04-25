4 Signs Alexa Bliss will return to WWE on SmackDown tonight

Alexa Bliss could return on WWE SmackDown after missing WrestleMania 41. Many fans were critical of her omission from The Show of Shows after her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Ad

WWE brought Bliss back at the Royal Rumble, but has failed to rebuild her following her much-awaited return. It looks like some storylines were scrapped, or the creative team wasn’t ready to bring her back to the middle.

Now that fans are already waiting for her to get into a top storyline, Triple H could bring her back on SmackDown. Her return could bolster the women’s roster and begin some fresh storylines.

Ad

Trending

Check out the four signs Alexa Bliss will return to WWE on SmackDown tonight.

#4. WWE will be in the rebuilding phase after WrestleMania 41

Ad

Many top rivalries concluded at WrestleMania 41. Tiffany Stratton retained her WWE Women’s Championship after fighting Charlotte Flair, while Chelsea Green is without a credible challenger for her title.

Triple H could bring Alexa Bliss back to get into a title feud right away. She could target Stratton and help the company make her an even bigger star.

Alexa is a multi-time world champion and does not need a big build to get into the championship picture. Her current gimmick could help her make Tiffany Stratton come across as the underdog in the rivalry.

Ad

#3. She hasn’t been injured

Ad

Many WWE stars are watching from the sidelines as they are currently out with various injuries. Meanwhile, there are no reports that state that Alexa Bliss is out injured.

She may have been pulled from the ring to work on a bigger storyline, which could begin as early as Friday. With no reported injuries, it could make sense to bring her back to strengthen the SmackDown female division.

Alexa Bliss could get into a rivalry with a top star and push her way ahead on the brand. Her return could get many fans interested in whatever feud she gets into.

Ad

#2. Alexa Bliss could join The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown

Ad

Recent reports state that The Wyatt Sicks will be returning to screens soon. It also states that they will be returning with a new leader to take them in the right direction.

SmackDown could host the return, where Alexa Bliss could be revealed as the faction’s new leader. Wyatt Sicks hasn’t done much of note since its debut, and it could be a good move to bring the multi-time women’s champion as its leader.

Ad

The angle could help both sides and make Wyatt Sicks a prominent faction. Bliss has the quality to lead a successful group, and Triple H could give her the new assignment right after WrestleMania.

#1. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez need new challengers

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Lyra Valkyria and the returning Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41. However, the duo regained the titles by defeating Valkyria and Lynch on the RAW after the show.

Ad

It looks like The Man will be targeting Lyra Valkyria going forward. That could leave Liv and Raquel without a challenger.

Alexa Bliss could return on SmackDown and reunite with her former partner Nikki Cross as part of Wyatt Sicks. She could immediately challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles.

It could lead to an epic rivalry between RAW’s Judgment Day and SmackDown’s Wyatt Sicks going forward. Bliss can help elevate the titles alongside Nikki Cross.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ali Akber Habib Ali Akber Habib is a former club cricketer who loves to watch and write about Cricket and Wrestling. He has been writing for Sportskeeda since September 2018.



He's written for Point Cricket and ET Sports & Entertainment in the past and manages his own Travel Blog. Know More