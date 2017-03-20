WWE WrestleMania 33: Rumours you need to know

All the latest rumours as we gear up for WrestleMania 33!

WrestleMania 33 is being hyped up as the “Ultimate Thrill Ride”

WrestleMania­ 33 isn’t the show that most fans had hoped for after the 32nd edition of the ‘Grand daddy of them all’ disappointed las year. The card is as long as ever but significantly less exciting. Fans who were hoping for marquee matches will be disappointed as the long awaited Undertaker vs John Cena match got scrapped so that ‘Taker could work with Roman Reigns, who is still as unpopular as ever, while Cena is in a mixed tag match with Nikki Bella. They will face Miz and Maryse.

The two top title matches on the card, have Goldberg defending the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, which is by no means a dream match seeing that Lesnar and Goldberg have been in a prolonged feud since Goldberg crushed Lesnar at Survivor Series. The other match is far more exciting as Bray Wyatt defends the WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

Both women’s titles will also be on the line as Bayley defends her WWE Universal Championship on the biggest night of her career. On the blue side, Alexa Bliss defends the SmackDown Women’s Championship against every woman on the SmackDown Live roster.

Both sets of tag-team titles will also be defended along with the WWE Cruiserweight Championship which sees Austin Aries take on the defending champion, Neville.

We also have AJ Styles facing Shane McMahon of all people. Some are disappointed that Styles will be facing a part-timer like Shane, but we trust Styles to pull out a great match. If anyone can lead Shane to a great match, it’s AJ.

The last of the top matches, not including the Battle Royal, sees Chris Jericho defending the US title against Kevin Owens, in what could be the last chapter of their “friendship”.

As we gear up for the 33rd edition of WrestleMania, let’s take a look at some of the rumours ahead of WWE’s biggest night of the year.

AJ Styles to join RAW after WrestleMania?

According to CageSide Seats, AJ Styles moving to RAW is one of the top inter-brand trades which are on Vince McMahon’s mind right now. Styles will be facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania after Daniel Bryan ‘fired’ him from SmackDown last week.

With rumours of Styles moving to RAW soon, could we see some sort of loser leaves SmackDown match at ‘Mania? If Shane somehow wins the match, probably with help via interference, Styles could make his RAW debut as soon as the RAW after WrestleMania 33.

5: John Cena to propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33

This rumour has been picking up steam over the last couple of months. With Cena and Nikki Bella now finally acknowledging their relationship on WWE television and teaming up to face Miz and Maryse, this one is a good bet with ‘Mania round the corner.

There are also rumours of Cena taking time off after ‘Mania. Could this see Cena and Nikki Bella defeat Miz and Maryse before Cena finally proposes to Nikki on the grandest stage of them all? Whether you want to see this match or not, that definitely is a WrestleMania moment.