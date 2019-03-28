WWE WrestleMania 35: 3 most intriguing match-ups of the upcoming PPV

Anne Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 309 // 28 Mar 2019, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Grandest Stage of em' all

WrestleMania is around the corner, and we cannot keep calm!

Mania is the most coveted PPV of WWE, and the conglomerate doesn't fall short in giving us the most number of twists and turns during the Road to WrestleMania.

The majority of the Universe can say that not even in their wildest dreams, they had expected Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan. Having said that, WrestleMania season is all about surprises and golden opportunities, and Kingston's career is going to catapult to new heights because he utilized his golden opportunity to the highest levels.

However, the company has to put its best foot forward because of the recent rise in competition and truckloads of criticism from the analysts and critics. WrestleMania is the best opportunity for WWE to show that they are still the Hercules of the competition.

The match card is almost set, and there are many title and non-title matches that have caught the attention of the viewers. Here are three of them which are going to be crowd pleasers.

Special Mention: Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan - They have had a nice feud, but we know who is going to win the match.

#3 Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar

David and the Goliath

This is probably the only match which no one can predict. This match has the potential to go both ways.

WWE made Rollins its new top babyface in the absence of Reigns, and that has been accepted quite openly by the fans. The fans want the Universal Title back home on RAW, and they have placed all their hopes on Rollins because currently, he has the potential to do so. But is WWE planning to pull this feud till SummerSlam or are they going to end it on the 'Show of Shows'?

Advertisement

Also, given the fact that it is Brock Lesnar whom he is going against, it will be very hard for the audience to be 100 percent sure of the results. The Beast is 'the' athlete of this decade. He can turn impossible to possible because he has the talent and the money behind him. He is the most sought after star, and a clean loss will only decrease his credibility, and that is the last thing he will ever want.

Another reason behind the theory is that Reigns has made his comeback. He hasn't gotten his chance for a rematch. As we are aware of the history between the management and Reigns, they would want him to defeat Lesnar, and establish himself as the most powerful babyface of this decade.

These assumptions and desires are working against the predictions of the match, which makes it very engaging and intriguing.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement