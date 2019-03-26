WWE WrestleMania 35: 3 reasons why Drew McIntyre should beat Roman Reigns at the PPV

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 561 // 26 Mar 2019, 19:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew McIntyre will take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35

It is official. 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns will take on 'the Scottish Psychopath' Drew McIntyre in a grudge match at WrestleMania 35. McIntyre has been issuing a WrestleMania challenge to Roman Reigns for the past two weeks, and Reigns has responded with a solid YES.

Since WWE announced that the RAW women's title match would headline WrestleMania 35, this clash between the behemoths would mark Roman's first single WrestleMania match that would not 'close the show'.

While this match will most certainly be a fantastic face-off, there are some things we should worry about. WWE is still very high on Roman Reigns and may put the Big Dog over the Scottish Psychopath.

However, it could be a very detrimental move for the red brand and WWE in general. In this thread, we will take a look at a few reasons why Drew McIntyre should not lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35.

#3 Roman Reigns has nothing to lose

Roman Reigns defeated the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33

There is no denying that Roman Reigns has a fantastic record at WrestleMania. The Big Dog defeated the Undertaker, captured the World Championship from Triple H, and headlined the Showcase of Immortals four times in a row - a feat only achieved by Roman Reigns and Hulk Hogan so far.

However, a loss against Drew McIntyre would not do any damage to The Big Dog - it instead would help him in the long term storyline. WWE could do a storyline where they mention that Roman is not still at his physical peak after his recovery. This would help the Big Dog garner some support from the WWE Universe, and the fans would be totally behind the Samoan Superstar during his next World title win.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement