WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest reasons why Vince McMahon could remove Charlotte from the main event

Becky, Charlotte, and Ronda

This week's SmackDown Live was one of the most extraordinary episodes in recent times. At first, Charlotte Flair shocked the world by defeating Asuka in an impromptu match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Then, at the main event, The New Day won the tag team gauntlet match for their friend, Kofi Kingston. Now Kingston is going to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. However, we are not going to talk about that in this article.

The biggest question, currently, is why Charlotte won the title? What's next for the SmackDown Women's Championship? And what about her feud with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch?

Since the beginning fans have abhorred the idea of her headlining WrestleMania, and now, she has the SmackDown Women's Title. However, on this turbulent road to WrestleMania, could WWE shock the world by removing Flair from the main event of the Shows Of Shows?

You might be wondering why that will ever happen, right? But wait, I have got five biggest reasons for saying that.

#5 She is already the SmackDown Women's Champion

The new SmackDown Women's Champion

It's still not confirmed why Charlotte was added to the Raw Women's Championship picture. And now, she has won the SD women's title. To be honest, it was a real smack in the face for everyone.

Some of you might be thinking that WWE wants to unify the women's titles at WrestleMania. Yes, you could be right, but what if it isn't the case?

When I saw the reaction of the WWE Universe on the internet after Charlotte's win this week, a majority of them implied that she is now the champion and should not be main eventing WrestleMania.

She will have her moment at the pay-per-view as a champion, and it is why she should be pulled out from the main event. Could that be a reason for WWE to remove her from the Raw Women's Championship match?

