WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest rumors

Could these rumors have some truth to them?

Many critics and wrestling fans believe that rumors are a problem in the wrestling industry, as they disrupt bookers plans for some of the biggest pay-per-views of the year, and that is absolutely correct.

WWE has struggled over the years in keeping their more significant surprises and returns a secret, as some of the biggest moments in recent memory have been spoiled before they could happen by rumors. But rumors and speculation are not all that bad in the grander scheme of things.

As far fetched as this might sound, wrestling sites reporting on WWE's plans might be the only way to keep the company on its toes, and this helps WWE to keep their booking fresh. With all that said, let us look at the biggest rumors surrounding WrestleMania this year.

#1 John Cena to show up

What could Cena do at the biggest show in wrestling this year?

John Cena returned at the beginning of 2019, looking like a man that didn't belong inside a wrestling ring, this doesn't mean Cena can't get it done in the ring anymore, it means that this is a man that doesn't have anything left to prove in the industry.

Multiple world titles, numerous accolades, and the honor of being known as WWE's top guy for over a decade, Cena truly has nothing left to prove, but this hasn't stopped the leader of Cenation from making an appearance.

Rumors have indicated that Cena will be at WrestleMania 35 this year, and there are so many booking options for WWE in this situation. From ending Kurt Angle's career to battling Samoa Joe in a highly anticipated dream match, there is so much for Cena to do at WrestleMania, and WWE better not waste his presence at the show.

