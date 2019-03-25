WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 fascinating feuds that should've been planned for Dean Ambrose, culminating at the PPV

What if?

The whole world starts talking whenever something major happens with the WWE, and the same happened when it was announced that Dean Ambrose will be parting ways with the company.

The news was shocking considering the fact that Dean Ambrose has been one of the top stars for the company and has a beguiling connection with the WWE Universe.

The Lunatic Fringe has enjoyed great success with the company and has competed on numerous PPVs - often churning out impressive performances to enthrall the WWE Universe.

From his glorious Shield days to his solo ride, Ambrose was able to entertain - the reason why he will be so dearly missed!

But now that Dean Ambrose is set to depart, it makes us wonder what more the WWE Creative could have done with the Lunatic Fringe. Dean has feuded with many top stars, including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and more, but there remain a few who would've definitely been worthy opponents for the Lunatic Fringe.

Ambrose has often been part of mesmerizing storylines which have successfully captured the attention of fans around the globe, and it seems there could've been some more ferocious tales in the book of Dean Ambrose.

Here we list down 5 tantalizing scenarios the WWE Creative could've opted for Dean Ambrose.

#5 The King of Stong Style invading the Ambrose asylum

Dean Ambrose and Shinsuke Nakamura would've put on a 5-star match

Shinsuke Nakamura is a gifted athlete who has been appreciated worldwide for his in-ring attributes and some often call the former United States Champion one of the best among the current crop in WWE.

Shinsuke having battled the likes of AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and more has been immensely impressive.

The Lunatic Fringe is set to depart WWE following a successful run with the company that has lasted for well over 8 years.

With that being said, it sends the WWE Universe into a frenzy upon anticipating what a great feud Nakamura and Ambrose could've had.

With Ambrose's departure looking certain, it is a shame that we never got to see these 2 tremendous strikers in a well-written feud.

