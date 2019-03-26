WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 title changes that could happen at the PPV

Who will come away with the titles at WrestleMania?

WrestleMania is a special time of the year for wrestling fans, as the most popular superstars and the biggest dream matches are all showcased at the Grandest Stage of Them All. At WrestleMania this year we will once again see WWE attempt to assemble the most extravagant match card possible, as it is well known that Vince McMahon loves to go all out when it comes to WrestleMania.

That means a grander pay-per-view set, exquisite entrances, and countless fireworks will all be present at WWE's most significant event, but if there is one thing that fans expect at WrestleMania, it's a title change.

This year the WrestleMania match card has a whole host of title matches, and with the other non-title matches on the show, we could expect WrestleMania to be the longest it has ever been this year.

But that is not a problem for wrestling fans, as the thrill of witnessing some of the most important title matches of the year is more than enough to make up for the extensive run time of the show. So, which titles could we expect to see change hands this year?

#1 WWE title

Will Daniel retain the event?

The WWE title picture is heating up to be one of the best matches at WrestleMania this year, as the journey of Kofi Kingston has engrossed fans from all over the world. But if we are honest here, the real reason fans are rooting for Kingston to become the next WWE Champion is due to the excellent heel work by Vince McMahon and Daniel Bryan.

McMahon has shown shades of his old heel persona in this programme, as his heel antics and consistent strategies to stop Kofi from reaching the main event has riled fans up in all the right areas, while Daniel Bryan has just been fantastic.

As it stands Kofi is not in the WWE Title match at WrestleMania, but we all know that he will eventually gain a spot in this match and if that doesn't happen there is no point in this narrative. While many predict that Kofi will be in this match, some are not sure if he will come away with the title, but some critics feel there will be a title change none the less.

