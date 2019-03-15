WWE WrestleMania 35: Predicted full match card and results

WrestleMania 35 could be one of the best of all time

WWE WrestleMania 35 is less than a month away and we already have a list of matches that have been confirmed for the show. WWE has also hinted at a number of other matches through storylines in recent weeks.

With Mania getting closer, let's take a look at the matches that have been already confirmed as well as predictions for the rest of the match card. We also take a look at all the predicted winners from every match.

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Ronda Rousey (C) vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair (for the RAW Women's Championship)

The first ever women's match to headline WrestleMania?

Let's start off with the match that's supposed to headline WrestleMania 35 - Rousey vs Lynch vs Charlotte. The build in the last few weeks has been pretty strange but let's hope WWE can rescue this and give fans the match they deserve.

PREDICTION: Becky Lynch wins

Brock Lesnar (C) vs Seth Rollins (for the RAW Women's Championship)

Brock Lesnar will defend agaisnt Seth Rollins at Mania

Could WWE swerve us on this one and have Brock Lesnar retain again? I hope not. Seth Rollins all set to become one of the top faces on RAW and a win over Lesnar would cement his status as a top guy. I still fear though, that seeing Roman Reigns back, Vince could still have Lesnar win before dropping the title to Reigns at SummerSlam. This depends on Lesnar's contract situation too.

PREDICTION: Seth Rollins wins

Triple H vs Batista (No Holds Barred)

Triple H and Batista on WWE RAW

Batista returned to WWE, attacking Ric Flair backstage on RAW. This set up the long-awaited Triple H versus Batista match at WrestleMania.

Triple H announced that the match would be a No Holds Barred match earlier this week on RAW. I can see Triple H winning this but I'll have to go with Batista.

PREDICTION: Batista wins

