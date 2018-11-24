WWE Wrestlemania 35 : Predicting the entire match card

Palash Sharma

The biggest event of the year

With 2018 coming to a close, the Road to Wrestlemania is about to begin. There is only one PPV left before Royal Rumble: TLC. With speculations pouring in from all popular news sources, excitement is at an all time high for the grandest stage of them all.

After avidly following all Wrestlemania rumors, I decided to compile them all in an article that will give us an early picture of the match card. Although every match listed is yet to be confirmed, we already have some ideas for matches that can take place. As 35 is a big number, we can expect WWE to pull out all the stops just to make this show memorable.

We can expect some part-timers to show up for this year's Mania, and we can also expect some marquee matches on the card.

2018's biggest stars like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch should take the center stage and some up and coming superstars like Drew McIntyre should get opportunities to shine. Perhaps WWE could sign a deal with The Rock or maybe convince Shawn Michaels to come back for one more match.

We should hope that WWE does not make the mistake of briging back too many part-timers. Also, the existing part-timers should not be given huge slots as the old ones can't wrestle for a long period of time. Plus, it will be unfair for all the wrestlers working throughout the year for some glory.

Although the main events will largely depend on the Royal Rumble winners, I will make the safest and the most likely assumptions purely based on my ideas of a likely Wrestlemania match card. A lot of these assumptions could go wrong, as WWE changes their plans all the time.

But I believe I have predicted at least some matches accurately. Leave a comment if you have different opinions about any match.

Let's get started.

AOP vs The Revival (Raw Tag Team Championships)

The only legit tag teams on Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw's tag team division is terrible. There is no way around it. But, there is a lot of potential in two tag teams of the division. Namely, AOP and The Revival.

While both teams have been the victim of erroneous booking, the Revival suffering a lot more than AOP, but given the standards both of these teams reached in NXT, they can achieve it on the main roster too.

The AOP have just been crowned the Raw Tag Team Champions and there is a high chance that they will retain the belts until Wrestlemania. When we add in the fact that there are no consistent tag teams on Raw, this scenario seems even more likely.

The Revival seemed poised to receive a big push as they were the sole survivors for Team Raw, but their loss next week to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable undermined their status. Although they could have lost just to set up Roode and Gable vs AOP at TLC.

Anyway, this is the only match that fans would care about even a little bit as Roode and Gable are a dead tag team. Let's hope that WWE finally gives the Revival and AOP a chance to showcase their potential.

