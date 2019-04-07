×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Randy Orton on who will win between Triple H vs Batista at WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
282   //    07 Apr 2019, 18:09 IST

Can Batista beat Triple H?
Can Batista beat Triple H?

What's the story?

Randy Orton was at last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. On the red carpet, he spoke about who he thought would win the match between Batista and Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Batista returned to WWE on the episode where WWE was celebrating Ric Flair's birthday. 'The Animal' attacked the Flair in his dressing room before pulling him out and addressing Ric Flair.

Batista's return opened the door for a showdown between him and his former Evolution mate Triple H. In the lead up to the match, Triple H even put his career on the line.

ALSO READ: WrestleMania 35: Preview, results predictions, and match card

The heart of the matter

Randy Orton was asked by his wife at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony regarding which WrestleMania 35 match he was looking forward to the most.

Orton didn't hesitate and replied that it was the No Holds Barred match between fellow Evolution members Triple H and 'The Animal' Batista. Orton added that he wouldn't be where he was today without Evolution:

"Well, I'd have to say Triple H vs Batista for the obvious reason, of the fact that I grew up with those guys in the ring. Triple H took me under his ring, as well as Ric Flair, and I wouldn't be here today at the Hall of Fame 2019, the day before WrestleMania 35, if it wasn't for either one of them. "

Orton then gave his thoughts would win the match between 'The Game' and 'The Animal':

"So Triple H-Batista, sorry Dave but my money is on Hunter"
Advertisement


What's next?

Randy Orton faces former WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania in a dream first-time ever matchup. As previously mentioned, Triple H will put his line on his career when he faces Batista.

For using quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Randy Orton Triple H
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
Opinion: Randy Orton should interfere in the Triple H vs. Batista match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is WWE planning Randy Orton vs. Batista for WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H reveals interesting backstage details on Batista match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Early prediction: 4 reasons why Triple H will defeat Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE should scrap the match between Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Creative talks WrestleMania 25 issues, Triple H vs Batista
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H reveals who convinced him to wrestle at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Things to expect during Triple H vs Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H vs. Batista announced for WrestleMania 35 with huge stipulation
RELATED STORY
Early Prediction: 4 reasons why Randy Orton will defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us