WWE News: Randy Orton on who will win between Triple H vs Batista at WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 282 // 07 Apr 2019, 18:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Batista beat Triple H?

What's the story?

Randy Orton was at last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. On the red carpet, he spoke about who he thought would win the match between Batista and Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Batista returned to WWE on the episode where WWE was celebrating Ric Flair's birthday. 'The Animal' attacked the Flair in his dressing room before pulling him out and addressing Ric Flair.

Batista's return opened the door for a showdown between him and his former Evolution mate Triple H. In the lead up to the match, Triple H even put his career on the line.

ALSO READ: WrestleMania 35: Preview, results predictions, and match card

The heart of the matter

Randy Orton was asked by his wife at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony regarding which WrestleMania 35 match he was looking forward to the most.

Orton didn't hesitate and replied that it was the No Holds Barred match between fellow Evolution members Triple H and 'The Animal' Batista. Orton added that he wouldn't be where he was today without Evolution:

"Well, I'd have to say Triple H vs Batista for the obvious reason, of the fact that I grew up with those guys in the ring. Triple H took me under his ring, as well as Ric Flair, and I wouldn't be here today at the Hall of Fame 2019, the day before WrestleMania 35, if it wasn't for either one of them. "

Orton then gave his thoughts would win the match between 'The Game' and 'The Animal':

"So Triple H-Batista, sorry Dave but my money is on Hunter"

Advertisement

What's next?

Randy Orton faces former WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania in a dream first-time ever matchup. As previously mentioned, Triple H will put his line on his career when he faces Batista.

For using quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Advertisement