WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: Becky Lynch wins the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships - highlights

WrestleMania 35 ended with the historic all women's main-event with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch competing to take home the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

The match got off to a hot start as Ronda Rousey booted Charlotte Flair out of the ring before slamming Becky Lynch into the barricade. Back in the ring, Charlotte and Becky went for a double powerbomb on Ronda Rousey but she turned it into a double rope-assisted armbar. Lynch broke free and hit Rousey with a dropkick sending her crashing out to the floor.

Lynch then locked in an armbar but Rousey broke it up. Charlotte went for a Boston Crab on Lynch but Rousey was there to break it up again. Lynch followed it up with an Exploder Suplex from the top rope but Charlotte kicked out. Rousey followed it up with a crossbody from the top rope.

Rousey went for a double armbar but it was a big mistake. Charlotte and Lynch hit three back to back double powerbombs on Ronda Rousey. Charlotte then threw Lynch out of the ring and went for the cover, getting a 2-count.

The women upped the ante as the match went on and Ronda Rousey had a nasty gash in her leg while Charlotte's elbow got messed up. After some quick nearfalls, Lynch took out a table and brought it into the ring.

Charlotte took out Rousey and Lynch and set up the table in the corner, bouncing Rousey's face off the table. Charlotte ended up going through the table.

Rousey then went to finish Becky Lynch off but Lynch rolled her up for the win. Lynch takes home the RAW and SmackDown women's titles.

