WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: Roman Reigns destroys Drew McIntyre in singles return - highights and video

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
206   //    08 Apr 2019, 07:59 IST

Roman Reigns won his first singles match since his return
One of the big singles matches at WrestleMania 35 was Roman Reigns' singles match return again the 'Scottish Psychopath' Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns left the WWE for a period last year after announcing that he was sick. He relinquished the WWE Universal Championship and left. Reigns returned earlier this year and The Shield reunited at WWE Fastlane where they defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

The match started with both men trading blows before Reigns took McIntyre down with a Samoan Drop for an early 2-count. McIntyre replied with a Spine Buster for a 2-count of his own.

McIntyre dominated the next period of the match and had Reigns in a reverse armbar. Roman broke free and clotheslines Drew McIntyre out of the ring. McIntyre replied with a vertical suplex to the floor. McIntyre rolled the former WWE Universal Champion back into the ring and planted him face-first into the ring for a nearfall.

McIntyre then started to talk trash and made the fatal mistake of slapping Reigns across the face. Reigns replied by booting the Scottish Psychopath out of the ring. He followed McIntyre outside and hit the Drive-By. Reigns then hit a Samoan Drop at ringside.

ALSO READ: Bret Hart's attacker sent crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon and other WWE Superstars

The action headed back into the ring as Reigns nailed McIntyre with a Superman Punch. Reigns then completed the comeback with a Spear before covering Drew McIntyre for the 3-count.

Roman Reigns wins his big singles comeback and decisively beats Drew McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see what will come next for Roman Reigns. There is a good chance that Reigns is slotted into the Universal Title picture against the Beast Slayer - Seth Rollins.

