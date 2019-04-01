×
WWE Rumors: Reason why both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles could be on the line at WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
170   //    01 Apr 2019, 02:42 IST

Lynch, Rousey and Flair will headline WM 35
Lynch, Rousey
and
Flair will headline WM 35

What's the story?

We aren't sure as of yet how the main event of WrestleMania will work regarding which titles are on the line. As of now, it looks like both the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships will be on the line at the Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey will walk into WrestleMania as the longest reigning RAW Women's Champions of all time after beating Alexa Bliss' record of 223 days.

On last week's episode of SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe by beating Asuka to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WrestleMania 35 will be the first-ever WrestleMania to feature women as the main-event.

5 Twists for WWE RAW - Huge stipulation for Mania main-event, Lesnar to "injure" Rollins?

The heart of the matter

The main event of WrestleMania has Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match and it looks like both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles could be on the line.

Diva Dirt recently reported on why both titles could be on the line at Mania. Their first source said that having both titles on the line could be a way to keep Becky on RAW post-Mania:

"Vince always stays quiet around shake-up time. He likes to keep his options open and this means Becky can stay on SmackDown."

Their second source said that another factor could be Vince McMahon's wish to protect both Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania:

"If it's one-on-one, Rousey taps and Becky goes to RAW, or Becky's dead in the water. Vince doesn't like either of those options. Adding another title as well adds better options."

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is less than a week away. We will find out more about the stipulation tomorrow night on RAW.

