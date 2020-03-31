WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 Interesting stats every fan needs to know

This will definitely be a WrestleMania that goes in the record books!

This year's WrestleMania will be the first one in almost a decade without Roman Reigns.

This year's WrestleMania will be making history for a long list of reasons, including the fact that the show will be streamed over two nights, pre-recorded and in front of an empty arena for the first time.

That being said, WWE has still been able to create an impressive card for two solid nights of entertainment despite all of the drawbacks that the COVID-19 outbreak has caused. Most of the world is currently in lockdown and is looking forward to the biggest weekend on the wrestling calendar and it appears that WWE could well deliver.

Ahead of the show, despite all of the changes, here are some interesting stats that every wrestling fan needs to know.

#5. Dolph Ziggler's first WrestleMania singles match

Dolph Ziggler has been part of WWE now for more than 16 years, Ziggler has evolved as a character from Kerwin White's Caddy to Nicky from the Spirit Squad, and in that time he has had numerous WrestleMania moments.

Even though Ziggler has been at many WrestleMania's over the year's, the former World Champion has never had a singles match as part of a WrestleMania show, until this weekend.

It was announced this past weekend on SmackDown that Ziggler would collide in one-on-one competition with Otis as part of the biggest show of the year. In recent months the two men have been fighting for the affections of Mandy Rose and it appears that Ziggler has already won the battle, but Otis still wants some kind of retribution.

It's unknown if there is some added stipulation on this match that sees the winner claim Mandy Rose, since the original rumored match saw Mandy teaming with Otis and Tucker against Dolph, Bobby Roode, and Sonya Deville.

