WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 matches that could be added to the card after Elimination Chamber

The Deadman is back.

The Road to WrestleMania is always turbulent one, but this year was even more so. With Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber now out of the way, it is smooth sailing from now until April 5th.

Five matches have officially been announced for the Show of Shows so far, involving the biggest stars in the company.

There are still a lot of matches yet to be added to the Supercard. Some of them were heavily teased at Elimination Chamber, as well as the past few weeks of RAW and SmackDown.

The next few weeks will bring a lot of clarity to the WrestleMania picture but for now, we can only guess what the picture will look like. With help from the past few days of WWE programming, we can be confident with some of these matches.

This article will not include Edge vs Randy Orton as it is too obvious. The match has been set in stone for over a month now and will be confirmed on Monday Night RAW.

Anyway, here are five matches that could be added to the WrestleMania 36 card, after Elimination Chamber.

#5 Otis vs Dolph Ziggler (Special guest referee: Mandy Rose)

It's time for OtisMania!

At Elimination Chamber, Otis was able to get his hands on Dolph Ziggler. But it was the Showoff who had the last laugh after Otis crashed out of the Chamber. Ziggler has already stolen Mandy Rose from him, after suspicious circumstances surrounding a text message.

Surely though, the Heavy Machinery member will his revenge over Ziggler in the near future. That revenge could happen at WrestleMania. It will probably be on the Kickoff Show, but that wouldn't dampen the enthusiasm that the WWE Universe has shown for this angle so far.

Mandy Rose might be the special guest referee, being caught in the middle of Otis and Dolph Ziggler. Otis will probably pick up a big crushing win. Hopefully, he gets the girl as well.

