WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 potential finishes for Edge vs Randy Orton - Last Man Standing Match

This may not be the end of the feud between Edge and Randy Orton.

There could be some emphasis on interference in this match.

WrestleMania 36 takes place in less than five days time and whilst the majority of the world is in lockdown due to the effects of COVID-19, it appears that all eyes will still be on WWE on both Saturday and Sunday night since WWE has scraped together a show despite much of their roster being in quarantine or self-isolation.

The likes of Rey Mysterio, Dana Brooke, Andrade, Murphy, The Miz and even The Authors of Pain have all been pulled from the show due to either illness or injury (or because they've self-isolated themselves), but somehow WWE has been able to paper over the cracks and still put together and intriguing show.

One of the most anticipated matches on the card sees former Tag Team partners Edge and Randy Orton collide in a Last Man Standing match after The Viper showed signs of making his return when he attacked The Rated R Superstar following his return back at The Royal Rumble in January.

There are a number of combustible elements that have contributed to the build-up to this match, which means that there could be some interesting outcomes.

#5. Edge is the Last Man Standing

Edge officially retired from in-ring competition back in 2011 but the former 11-time World Champion was able to recieve clearance from his doctors to make his return to the ring back in 2019, which allowed him to begin his training at a secret location.

The Rated R Superstar then shocked the world when he made his return to the ring at The Royal Rumble, but was then cut down by Randy Orton before he was truly able to get started on his return to action.

A Last Man Standing match gives Edge's Rated R persona a clear advantage here if he's able to reach down deep and remember what it was that made him one of the greatest heels in WWE history. Edge has a lot to fight for given what Orton has taken from him in recent months and could easily be seen as the most acceptable victor.

