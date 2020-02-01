WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 Reasons why Charlotte Flair should challenge for the NXT Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair wins the Royal Rumble

The match card for WWE's WrestleMania 36 is quickly coming together. Starting with the 2020 Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre won the men's match and announced his intentions for Brock Lesnar's WWE championship. Edge vs. Randy Orton, given the events on RAW after the Rumble, is possible as well. Preceding , however, was Charlotte Flair's win in the women's match, adding to her long list of accolades.

The two main titleholders for the women's divisions, Becky Lynch for RAW and Bayley for SmackDown, have faced Flair on countless occasions. From pay-per-views to television, fans have seen it before, including the Flair vs. Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania in 2019.

However, Charlotte has a third option, and with the rise of WWE's third brand in North America to prominence, it's a viable option. This is Rhea Ripley's NXT Women's Championship.

This decision would be a first for the Black and Gold brand, which has not been featured on previous WrestleMania cards since its reboot in 2012. NXT Superstars have partaken in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but never a standalone match, let alone for a title.

Charlotte challenging for the women's NXT title is a unique and worthwhile call for WWE to make for the WrestleMania card. It offers something different for a likely loaded slate and the chance for the most polarizing female star on the roster to make NXT shine on WWE's biggest stage.

But what are the specifics for this match being the proper call to make at WrestleMania 36? Let's take a look:

#5 Breaking away from Becky Lynch, Bayley

As noted, Becky Lynch and Bayley have shared the ring with Charlotte Flair over the years. Their matches produced several special moments, including Flair vs. Lynch vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 32 and last year's all-female main event at MetLife Stadium. Bayley also defeated Charlotte to win her first main-roster title, along with other interactions on WWE programming.

While Charlotte has never faced either woman in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania, neither need to happen. It would not feel fresh, unlike other matches planned for the card, and risks being forgotten on a potentially double-digit bout slate. The Four Horsewomen matches have been prevalent on WWE programming for years, especially at WrestleMania, so repeating one in a headlining spot is unnecessary.

Plus, this provides new directions for the RAW and SmackDown titles. Refreshing storylines are always a positive for WWE's road to "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Lynch and Bayley are just better off elsewhere on the card, finding fresher matchups to make WrestleMania 36 more intriguing. They will have opportunities elsewhere at the show.

