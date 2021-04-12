5 things that could happen after The Fiend vs. Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37

The recently concluded two-night WWE WrestleMania event featured some huge talking points. Randy Orton vs. The Fiend was the first match on the second night of the pay-per-view, and it left a lot of fans confused.

The Fiend seemed like the clear favorite heading into the bout. But he lost against Orton at WrestleMania, thanks to a surreal distraction from Bliss. Towards the end of the match, Bliss emerged atop the gigantic Jack-in-the-Box as a mysterious black liquid covered her entire face.

This bizarre development kept The Fiend distracted, and Orton capitalized on the opportunity to put him down with an RKO for the victory.

After Orton left the ring, The Fiend stared at Bliss, seemingly confused. The audience did not get an answer to what just happened as both stars soon disappeared from the ring.

With so many questions in mind, here are five things that could happen after The Fiend and Randy Orton's WrestleMania 37 clash.

#5 Sister Abigail emerges on WWE RAW

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW must highlight the aftermath of The Fiend and Randy Orton's WrestleMania match to some extent. On the surface, it seems like Alexa Bliss betrayed The Fiend, but there could be darker forces at play here.

Ever since Bliss joined The Fiend, fans all across social media have compared her to Sister Abigail. For those who don't remember, Abigail was a fictional guiding force who had a powerful presence in Bray Wyatt's life. In terms of the storyline, she is said to have passed a long time ago.

For years, fans have speculated as to which WWE star could portray the role of Sister Abigail. Alexa Bliss' character transformation is an ongoing process, and the end result could see her fully embrace Abigail's spirit.

Bliss appeared to have transformed into Abigail at WrestleMania, with the black liquid smeared across her face, closely resembling Abigail's rough descriptions on WWE television.

Now the question remains — why would Abigail's spirit torment The Fiend in 2021?

One needs to reflect back on all those instances where this outcome was foreshadowed in WWE. Bliss was presented as Sister Abigail during the Wyatt Swamp Fight last year, long before the actual transformation even kicked into high gear.

Abigail's spirit has taken a backseat since The Fiend's introduction in 2019. Perhaps at WrestleMania, Bliss was used as a vessel by Abigail so that she could finally "appear" in front of the WWE Universe.

Sister Abigail could have possessed Alexa Bliss to kickstart a major feud with Bray Wyatt from this point onward.

