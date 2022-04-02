WWE WrestleMania 38 - 5 interesting stats you need to know - Randy Orton set to make history, Roman Reigns could finally overcome huge setback

WrestleMania 38 takes over the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas this weekend and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest shows in the company's history.

A number of the company's biggest stars and legends will be part of the event as well as several celebrities who look set to wrestle for the first time.

Just 24 hours out from the biggest event of the year, here are several WWE Superstars who have a lot to gain from their upcoming appearances at WrestleMania. The following are some of the most interesting statistics heading into the show.

#5. Randy Orton will make history this weekend

Randy Orton has been a part of WWE for more than two decades and has lifted the World Championship on 14 separate occasions. The Viper heads into this weekend's show as one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, which will allow him to become the holder of an impressive statistic.

When Orton steps into the ring to defend his Championship alongside Riddle against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy he will be making history. Orton will become the first WWE Superstar to walk into WrestleMania as a TagTeam Champion, WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion. Quite an impressive feat for the 42-year-old.

#4. Liv Morgan and Rick Booges could win their first-ever WWE Championships

Liv Morgan teams up with Rhea Ripley this weekend as one of four teams battling it out to leave Texas with the Women's Tag Team Championships. Whilst Rhea Ripley is already a former Women's and Tag Team Champion, Morgan has waited her whole career to hold a Championship, and finally, this could be her time.

Rick Boogs partners Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos as he looks to become one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The star hasn't been on the main roster for very long, which means that this is the first real shot that he has been given at a Championship.

It will be interesting to see if both or either of the two stars will end their wait for a title this weekend.

#3. Sasha Banks will be looking to win her first match at WrestleMania

While Liv Morgan is looking for her first Championship this weekend, Sasha Banks will be looking for her first win at WrestleMania. The Boss has been part of every WrestleMania event over the past six years but has been unable to pick up a single victory on the show.

Since WrestleMania 32 back in 2016, Banks has lost six matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All, including her main event match against Bianca Belair last year. This year Banks teams with Naomi and the two women will be hoping to lift the Women's Tag Team Championships as a team for the first time together.

#2. The Intercontinental Championship hasn't been defended at a Premium Live Event since WrestleMania 37

Perhaps one of the most unsettling facts heading into WrestleMania is the fact that neither of the mid-card Championships will be on the line. Ricochet and Finn Balor are currently the holders of the Intercontinental and United States Championships but are yet to have their matches announced for the show.

Ricochet only recently won the Intercontinental Championship, but it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the title isn't on the line this weekend. The last time the title was defended as part of a Premium Live Event was back at the event in April 2021 when Big E defended against Apollo Crews.

#1. Roman Reigns is 7-2 with his only losses coming in matches against Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be the two men closing the show at WrestleMania on Sunday night in one of the biggest main events in the company's history. Reigns and Lesnar already have a storied history and on the grandest stage of them all, the two men have become familiar foes.

The Tribal Chief has wrestled nine matches at WrestleMania and lost just two. These losses came back in 2015 when he was defeated by Seth Rollins after the former Shield member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. This made his match with Brock Lesnar a triple threat and Rollins was able to walk out Champion.

His second loss came to Brock Lesnar himself back at WrestleMania 34, which means that The Tribal Chief will be looking to prove to himself that he is able to defeat Lesnar this weekend when it counts the most.

Reigns will also have appeared in the third-most main events after this weekend with six, Triple H is in second with seven and Hulk Hogan is first with eight.

