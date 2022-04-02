WWE WrestleMania 38: 5 potential finishes to the RAW Women’s Championship match – Becky Lynch’s title reign ends, 6-time champion makes a big surprise return

One of the biggest WWE matches scheduled for WrestleMania Saturday will witness Becky Lynch defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair.

Since her return, Big Time Becks has dominated the red brand and is prepared for her next challenge. Belair won the Elimination Chamber match in February to earn a shot at gold and is now keen to get her hands back on the title.

Here, we look at five potential finishes to the RAW Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 38. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Bianca Belair wins the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair is prepared to make history at WrestleMania 38

Last year at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch returned to WWE following a 15-month hiatus. She faced Bianca Belair in a title match and reclaimed the championship in 26 seconds.

This was the first time Belair was squashed on the main roster, following which she had to go to the back of the line. Since then, The EST of WWE has fought her way back to the top and emerged as a championship contender.

A frustrated Belair is prepared for her revenge, and she has a good chance at dethroning Big Time Becks as the RAW Women’s Champion. The top babyface is one of the few credible superstars who can do a convincing job while beating Becky Lynch in a big match.

The title victory would allow WWE to establish Bianca Belair as one of the strongest names in the women’s division, something that the roster desperately needs at the moment.

#4 Becky Lynch retains her title at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch is tough opponnet to beat

Bianca Belair is a promising superstar, but she still has a long way to go before achieving the same stardom as Becky Lynch. The reigning champion is one of the biggest female superstars in WWE history, and there’s a good reason why the company pushes her to the altar of success.

She is incredible in the ring and equally brilliant on the mic, which allows her to portray both a babyface and a heel with conviction.

Belair’s victory could end this feud, but it would be naïve to rule out Lynch potentially retaining her championship at WrestleMania. Even if she wins, she will still have a long list of potential contenders on RAW in the months that follow The Show of Shows.

Big Time Becks is a dominant performer, and it won’t be an easy task to take away her title.

#3 Becky Lynch wins via disqualification

Becky Lynch will do whatever it takes to keep her championship

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are the only two female WWE Superstars who have won in the main event of WrestleMania. Their feud has been intense so far as we have witnessed both superstars take turns to destroy each other, both physically and mentally.

It is expected that they will deliver a well-balanced encounter where a moment of brilliance can decide a winner.

While Belair’s recent run deserves praise, we can’t forget that Becky Lynch has successfully defended her title multiple times in the last few months. Interestingly, she has mostly unfair measures to save her gold.

It is entirely plausible that she will intentionally disqualify herself to retain her title via champion’s advantage.

#2 Bianca Belair uses unfair means for title victory

Bianca Belair could play fould too

While Becky Lynch using unfair means to defend her RAW Women’s Championship won’t be a surprise, Bianca Belair doing the same could make things interesting.

It is worth noting that Lynch defeated Belair in their title rematch with a contentious finish. The latter could return the favor at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Of course, this would imply that Bianca Belair is potentially turning heel. However, WWE can still play it off as Belair brings poetic justice to her feud with Becky Lynch.

This would also set the groundwork for their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash next month. Belair is a good babyface but a clever maneuver that could help make her one-dimensional character into a more exciting one.

#1 Bayley returns to WWE and attacks the new champion

Bayley might make a huge return at WrestleMania 38

Former champion Bayley was ruled out of action after an ACL injury last year. At the time, it was reported that she would return after nine months, just in time for WrestleMania.

Given that The Role Model is a free agent, there is a huge possibility that she will make a surprise return at The Show of Shows this Saturday.

She shares a brutal history with both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Before her hiatus, Bayley was involved in an intense feud with Belair.

It is entirely possible that she will make her presence known by attacking the winner of the RAW Women’s Championship match to send a message to the rest of the WWE women’s division.

