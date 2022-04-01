5 things that must happen at WWE WrestleMania 38 - Night Two

The second night of WrestleMania 38 will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Several of the biggest matches of the year will be held on the second night of the premium live event.

RK-Bro will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. The three top tag teams will likely put on a fantastic show.

Johnny Knoxville will compete in his first singles match in WWE. He will take on Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match. Will the stipulation of the match allow Knoxville to pick up the first victory of his career?

Pat McAfee will leave the announce table to compete in a match against Austin Theory. Meanwhile, Edge and AJ Styles will compete in a dream match at the show.

Many fans will simply tune into the show to watch The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time, where WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will go head-to-head against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The winner of the massive contest will take home both the championships and unify them.

This year’s show is loaded with some of the most anticipated matches of all time. Take a look at the five things that must happen on the second night of WrestleMania 38.

#5. Austin Theory must pick up a victory over Pat McAfee at WWE WrestleMania 38

Austin Theory has a lot more to gain from this rivalry

Austin Theory and Pat McAfee have done well to build their storyline for WrestleMania 38, and Vince McMahon has made this match official.

Theory has been seen with the WWE chairman several times as the latter seems to have a lot of faith in the 24-year-old. Meanwhile, McAfee has been doing a great job on the commentary table. He will now compete in his first match at a WrestleMania event.

McAfee has shown that he is an above-average wrestler with two great performances in WWE NXT. He will look to recreate the magic in the ring when he takes on the uber-athletic Theory.

Even though McAfee will look to win his first match on The Show of Shows, WWE must allow Theory to pin him for the win. The young heel has a bright future on RAW and could do with a big win on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He is the more established wrestler in the company and could benefit a lot more from the win.

McAfee could end up giving a memorable performance at WrestleMania while giving Theory a notable push in his career.

#4. Edge must make AJ Styles pass out after a long match

Edge will look to leave a permanent mark on AJ Styles

Edge and AJ Styles will compete in a grudge match at WWE WrestleMania 38. The dream match became a reality after Edge issued an open challenge which was answered by The Phenomenal One.

Since then, Edge has attacked Styles on a couple of occasions with steel chairs to take him out of competition. Edge's new heelish side is suiting him very well, and he could continue with the character post-WrestleMania.

On the second night of the premium live event, The Rated-R Superstar must put on a great contest with Styles. The two men must take things to the extreme before Edge uses a steel chair behind the referee’s back and locks in a submission hold.

The Phenomenal One must then pass out to award the victory to Edge. It will be a great way to end the match between the two veterans. It will also protect Styles from a clean loss while keeping the doors to a rematch open. This is a rivalry that can pick up after WrestleMania 38.

#3. Bobby Lashley must defeat Omos to end his reign at WWE WrestleMania 38

Omos has been the most dominant force on WWE RAW since parting ways with AJ Styles. The giant continued to squash several superstars in his quest to find his opponent for WrestleMania 38.

Last week on RAW, Bobby Lashley made his return from injury to challenge Omos to a match at The Show of Shows. The two massive men will likely put on a hard-hitting contest on Sunday night.

The giant will not be able to easily defeat Lashley like several of his other opponents. Keeping that in mind, WWE must allow The All-Mighty to pick up the win by pinning Omos.

The angle will give the creative team a chance to break Omos’ streak. It will also allow the former WWE Champion to get back in the spotlight and aim for the top once again.

He has been extremely good over the past year and could emerge as a top contender for the WWE Universal Championship following WrestleMania.

#2. The Street Profits must win the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38

Street Profits could pick up a memorable win at the show

RK-Bro will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits on Sunday. Riddle & Randy Orton have worked extremely well as a team and have bagged the titles twice.

Otis & Chad Gable had a good reign with the championships not too long ago. The two men have formed one of the better teams on RAW. Meanwhile, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins are arguably the best tag teams amongst the lot on the brand.

At WrestleMania 38, The Street Profits must pin Chade Gable to win the match and take the titles home. The two men have been waiting for a while to win back the championships, and WrestleMania would be the perfect place for them to pick up the win.

The victory would allow Riddle and Orton to head in separate directions. The two could end up having a rivalry before The Original Bro enters the mid-card title picture while The Viper aims for the top title of the company.

WWE is looking to unify the two top championships at The Showcase of the Immortals, and Orton could prove to be a worthy challenger for the unified championship following the premium live event.

#1. Roman Reigns must become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time will be held between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The two top champions of the company will go head-to-head to unify the WWE and Universal Championships.

Reigns has already gotten under Lesnar’s skin several times in this rivalry. He cost The Beast Incarnate the WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley, but Lesnar won the title back at Elimination Chamber.

The Tribal Chief also attacked Lesnar following his title defense at the Madison Square Garden live event. He busted the WWE Champion open during the attack. Lesnar's been out for blood ever since and has been looking to teach The Head of the Table a lesson.

At WrestleMania 38, the match could end up going either way. However, WWE must allow Reigns to choke out Lesnar and make him pass out to the Guillotine submission hold to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns has been incredible as the Universal Champion and the creative team could trust him with an even bigger title for some time. Meanwhile, Lesnar has had a good reign in his current run in the company and could return on a hiatus following the match.

Edited by Prem Deshpande