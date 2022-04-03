WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 - Star ratings for every match

Just hours after the conclusion of WrestleMania 38 Night 1, fans are still trying to pick up their jaws from the floor and catch their breath. The Show of Shows delivered on all fronts and saw many WrestleMania moments occur.

A total of seven matches took place. However, there should've been eight, but Kofi Kingston & King Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland got pulled by WWE, likely due to time constraints.

Let's look at the star ratings for each WrestleMania 38 Night 1 match:

#7. The Usos defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

After sustaining a torn quadricep patella, a solid opener saw Rick Boogs depart the match early. The incident occurred when Boogs tried to lift both Usos above his shoulders before his right leg buckled.

Fighting independently, Shinsuke Nakamura succumbed to defeat and received a 1-D as The Usos retained their titles.

Star rating **1/2

#6. Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin w/ Madcap Moss

Drew McIntyre finally got his revenge on Happy Corbin.

Both men delivered in this match. Corbin can sometimes take a lot of flak from fans, but he added a lot to the contest to make it memorable. Of course, Drew McIntyre was to exact revenge in their feud, and he did so by delivering a big Claymore to finish off his arch-nemesis.

Star rating ***

#5. The Miz & Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul performed a Frog Splash on The Show of Shows.

As with recent celebrity wrestling performers, Logan Paul showed the WWE Universe he could cut it inside the squared circle. Both teams had fans on the edge of their seats, but Miz & Logan won.

After the match, The Miz delivered a Skull Crushing Finale to his tag team partner, likely setting up a feud between the pair.

Star rating ***

#4. Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship

We only got a few seconds when Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch collided at SummerSlam last August, so the anticipation was high heading into this bout. You could sense that they would create some magic.

The pair created magic and more, which ultimately saw The EST get her big win over Big Time Becks using the KOD after eight months of waiting for revenge.

Star rating ****

#3. Cody Rhodes defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after leaving AEW

After weeks of speculation and teasing about The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returning to WWE, he was finally revealed as Seth Rollins' WrestleMania opponent. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was an out-of-this-world bout that will be rewatched for years to come.

Star rating ****

#2. Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair overcame Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Following Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was a tough ask, but Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey gave it all to ensure a notable encounter. The Queen came out on top of the hard-hitting battle, delivering a big boot to Ronda to win the match.

Star rating ***

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 38

Nobody thought they'd ever see Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle inside the squared circle following his retirement in 2003. He made a shocking return to accept Kevin Owens' challenge for a No Holds Barred Match and looked like he hadn't missed a beat.

The match went around the ringside, stage area, and the crowd before The Texas Rattlesnake hit a Stunner on KO to win in the middle of the ring. What a moment!

Star rating ***

What was your favorite match on the Night 1 WrestleMania 38 card? Let us know in the comments section below!

