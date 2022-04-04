WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2: 5 biggest news stories – Vince McMahon competes, Unified World Champion crowned, Triple H appears

When the WWE Universe thought they'd seen it all on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Night 2 raised the bar even further. The jam-packed AT&T Stadium saw more legendary moments created.

This year's Show of Shows will go down as one of the most exciting ever, with surprises, out-of-this-world matches, and of course, fans doing their part, generating stupendous electricity inside the stadium.

Let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of WrestleMania 38 Night 2:

#5. Triple H leaves his boots in the ring to open WrestleMania 38 Night 2

Triple H made a special appearance at WrestleMania 38.

Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 started big when Triple H made his way out to the ring. The Game performed his full legendary water-spitting entrance before soaking up the chants directed at him.

The King of Kings welcomed us to the show and left his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring, formally confirming his retirement from the squared circle. Hunter decided to step away from the ring following a health scare last year.

#4. Sasha Banks earned her first-ever WrestleMania victory by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

It was a record no WWE Superstar wants to have. Sasha Banks was 0-6 at WrestleMania (including pre-show matches) heading into this year's showcase.

In the end, The Boss 'n' Glow picked up the victory to win the gold, overcoming Carmella & Queen Zelina, Shayna Baszler & Natalya, and Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley.

#3. Damian Priest aligns with The Rated R Superstar Edge

Damian Priest has aligned with The Rated R Superstar Edge.

It was a dream match the WWE Universe had been craving for years. Edge vs. AJ Styles finally happened on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium.

However, it was the shocking emergence of Damian Priest that caused a distraction, allowing The Rated R Superstar to score the victory. There has been speculation that Edge will form a new faction, and it appears this may have been the beginning of that coming together.

#2. Vince McMahon faced Pat McAfee one-on-one before being Stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin

After Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory in a shocking twist, Vince McMahon took off his jacket, stepped into the ring, and challenged the SmackDown commentator to a match.

It was Vince's first bout since his No Holds Barred Match defeat to Bret Hart at WrestleMania 26. McMahon managed to defeat McAfee with help from his protégé. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin made his presence felt after the match and Stunned Vince, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee.

#1. Roman Reigns becomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

WWE described it as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time, and there could only be one winner. Perhaps things may have gone a little differently, though it appears both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar got banged up during their main event encounter.

Despite that, it was The Tribal Chief who won in the end, delivering an all-mighty Spear, and in turn, he is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

What was your favorite moment at WrestleMania 38 Night 2? Let us know in the comments section below!

