WWE WrestleMania 39: 5 possible moments that could steal the show - Multiple legends to return, shocking title change, end of an era

WWE WrestleMania 39 is all set to take place in just a few days. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will headline the stacked match card airing from Los Angeles, California.

The promotion has finalized several blockbuster bouts for the show. The card will feature several title matches, tag team matches, and even a Hell in a Cell match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans are also expecting a bunch of returns and surprises on the show. There have been reports that the company is planning several memorable moments for the event. On that note, here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Cody Rhodes finally completes his dream

Cody Rhodes has had an inspirational journey. He has gone from being Stardust to being one of the founding members of AEW and finally returning to WWE with the goal of winning the world championship.

At WrestleMania 39, he will battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. As of now, he is the fan favorite to win the battle given his momentum and long-term story.

Him becoming the champion to complete his as well as his father's dream will surely be a show-stealing moment. He will also end The Tribal Chief's era as the face of the company in the process.

#4. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn achieve their goal

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally end The Usos ’ historic title reign? Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally end The Usos’ historic title reign? 👀 https://t.co/IpPhm7RYIV

After a storyline lasting for several months, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have finally reunited as a tag team and will take on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The duo have written an amazing story and are the greatest threat to The Usos' long title reign. Considering that both have been trying to take The Bloodline down for a long time, they are expected to win the titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The moment will mark the conclusion of arguably the hottest rivalry in all of WWE, also stealing the show on April 1.

#3. John Cena surprises the fans

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Hear me out.



John Cena wins the US Title at Wrestlemania. He comes out the night after Mania and does an open challenge; which he's probably losing.



Who would you have come out and challenge him? Hear me out.John Cena wins the US Title at Wrestlemania. He comes out the night after Mania and does an open challenge; which he's probably losing.Who would you have come out and challenge him? https://t.co/iVc74sFkmm

John Cena is set to go head-to-head with the United States Champion Austin Theory at The Show of Shows. The two will have a dream confrontation to open the show on WrestleMania Saturday.

Most people believe that Theory will pick up the win, as Cena winning doesn't make much sense considering his busy schedule. However, there is a chance The Leader of The Cenation will win the title to make a fool out of his rival. He could go on to be a part-time star until he loses the title.

The moment will genuinely surprise the fans and will steal the show.

#2. Randy Orton returns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV PWInsider has confirmed that WWE has Randy Orton scheduled to be in LA during WrestleMania 39 week/weekend. PWInsider has confirmed that WWE has Randy Orton scheduled to be in LA during WrestleMania 39 week/weekend. https://t.co/p2tyQ5DPH6

One of the living legends currently in the promotion, Randy Orton, suffered a serious injury last year and hasn't been seen for about a year. Fans are patiently waiting for his comeback.

There are currently several rumors of his return at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood and if they turn out to be true, he will certainly be a welcome surprise for the audience. He could realistically involve himself in a rivalry with Cody Rhodes or go on to reunite with his RK-Bro partner Matt Riddle.

His return will be a moment big enough to make WWE WrestleMania 39 memorable.

#1. The Rock finally makes a comeback

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Dave Meltzer reports that The Rock is leaving the door open for a match at Wrestlemania 40 against Roman Reigns.



Personally? This was the year to do it.



No one knows how hot the Tribal Chief story will be next year and WWE would be rolling the dice to find out.



Thoughts? Dave Meltzer reports that The Rock is leaving the door open for a match at Wrestlemania 40 against Roman Reigns. Personally? This was the year to do it. No one knows how hot the Tribal Chief story will be next year and WWE would be rolling the dice to find out. Thoughts? https://t.co/e8gPBg0Mr8

Fans expected The Rock to make a comeback at Royal Rumble 2023, but unfortunately, it couldn't happen. However, The Great One could still make a comeback at WWE WrestleMania 39.

After Roman Reigns loses his titles, he could have a brief moment to thank the fans during his long title reign. The Rock could then appear and challenge his cousin to a future dream match, possibly at WrestleMania 40.

Considering that WrestleMania 39 is in Los Angeles, The People's Champion could realistically drive to the location as it's fairly close to his residence. Fans may finally be teased about the dream match they have been wanting for years.

