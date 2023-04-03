WWE WrestleMania 39: 5 potential directions for Brock Lesnar after the event - challenges a current champion, reignites an old rivalry 

Brock Lesnar defeated Omos on the second night of WrestleMania 39. While the Nigerian Giant started strong in the match, The Beast quickly took things under his control.

Lesnar delivered three German suplexes, followed by a massive F5 to The Nigerian Giant before pinning him to earn an easy victory. Following his massive win on The Show of Shows, a question that has been reverberating in the minds of WWE fans is what is next for The Beast Incarnate.

While there were murmurs of Lesnar retiring after WrestleMania 39, his win against The Colossus has reportedly squashed such rumors.

On that note, let's take a look at five potential directions for Lesnar following the biggest premium live event of the year.

#5. Brock Lesnar goes on a hiatus following his win at WrestleMania 39

Given that Brock Lesnar is now a part-timer, a potential hiatus following the Grandest Stage of Them All seems highly likely for The Beast Incarnate.

With his ongoing feud against The Nigerian Giant seemingly reaching its climax at WrestleMania 39, the company could have the former WWE Champion go on a break. Lesnar could then return later to reignite his feud with Bobby Lashley, leading to a potential match at WWE's next event in Saudi or SummerSlam 2023.

#4. The Beast takes on Omos in a rematch

While Brock Lesnar may have made easy work of Omos at WrestleMania 39, things might not be over between the duo.

Given that The Nigerian Giant had completely dominated the feud until his loss, he could demand another shot at The Beast. WWE could also have The Colossus' manager MVP come up with some excuses for Omos' loss at The Show of Shows before challenging The Beast for another showdown.

#3. Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. With his ongoing feud with The Maverick seemingly reaching its climax at the Grandest Stage, The Visionary needs a fresh post-WrestleMania feud.

WWE could reignite his old rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The Beast and The Architect have waged wars against each other on several occasions in the past. With Lesnar in the latter stages of his career, it wouldn't be a bad idea if WWE decides to pit the pair against each other for one final time.

#2. WWE reignites Lesnar's feud against Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have some unfinished between them, given the controversial end to their match at Elimination Chamber in February this year.

With Bray Wyatt reportedly sidelined due to an undisclosed "physical issue," the company could choose to reignite The Beast Incarnate's rivalry with The All Mighty following WrestleMania 39.

The company could have Lesnar turn his attention towards Lashley in the coming days, challenging Bobby for a potential showdown.

#1. Brock Lesnar faces Gunther

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE



And now, an update has emerged on Triple H's plans for a potential match between the two



Unfortunately, it seems like the dream match isn't going down at WrestleMania 39 Gunther and Brock Lesnar had a mouth-watering staredown in the 2023 Royal RumbleAnd now, an update has emerged on Triple H's plans for a potential match between the twoUnfortunately, it seems like the dream match isn't going down at WrestleMania 39 Gunther and Brock Lesnar had a mouth-watering staredown in the 2023 Royal Rumble 😍And now, an update has emerged on Triple H's plans for a potential match between the two 👀Unfortunately, it seems like the dream match isn't going down at WrestleMania 39 😭 https://t.co/cFdHu8fN5w

Murmurs of a potential dream match between Brock Lesnar and the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania Hollywood started making the rounds after the pair's epic faceoff in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year in January.

While the match didn't come to fruition, it could be that the Stamford-based company is saving the mouth-watering bout for a later date. With Gunther successfully defending his title on The Show of Shows, the creative team could have Lesnar step up to challenge him for the title next.

Should Brock Lesnar challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship after his win at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

