WWE WrestleMania 39: 5 potential directions for Cody Rhodes following the event - Revenge for his loss, a feud against 20-time champion

Cody Rhodes locked horns with Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two. However, The American Nightmare failed to realize his dream of becoming a WWE world champion as he succumbed to a defeat in the match.

While the bout continued going back and forth, Solo Sikoa's interference was the deciding factor. The Enforcer laid out Rhodes with a Samoan spike in the final stages of the bout. Following that, The Tribal Chief delivered a devastating Spear to pin Rhodes.

Truth be told, the high-profile match managed to live up to the expectations of several fans. It was inarguably one of the best matches of the night, as both Rhodes and Reigns put everything on the line in the match to enthrall the WWE Universe.

Following his shattering loss at the biggest WWE event of the year, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The American Nightmare. So without further ado, let's take a look at five potential directions for Rhodes following WrestleMania 39.

#5 Cody Rhodes looks to exact revenge on Solo Sikoa

Just days after The American Nightmare ended Solo Sikoa's winning streak on the main roster, The Enforcer hit back at Cody Rhodes by costing him his title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Given how things unfolded, a potential feud between the rivals could be on the cards post-WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare could look to exact revenge on The Enforcer in the coming days, laying down the breadcrumbs for a potential clash in the process.

#4 The American Nightmare demands a rematch after his loss at WrestleMania 39

There is no denying that The Bloodline has played a significant role in Roman Reigns' dominant reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table's family again helped him retain his title against Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

However, given The Bloodline's interference in the match, The American Nightmare could demand another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes could challenge Reigns for another showdown inside Hell in a Cell to keep any potential interference from the Samoan faction at bay.

#3 A feud with AJ Styles post-WrestleMania 39

AJ Styles has been out of action since December 2022 due to an ankle injury. However, recent reports hinted that The Phenomenal One could return to the Stamford-based company very soon.

While Styles is currently one of the best wrestlers on the WWE roster, Rhodes has repeatedly proven his caliber inside the ring. A potential feud between the duo would not only draw a lot of eyeballs but could prove to be one of the best in recent times.

#2 Randy Orton returns and turns on Rhodes

While Randy Orton was speculated to return to WWE at WrestleMania 39, it didn't happen. However, the odds of The Viper making his potential comeback to the Stamford-based company in the coming days are very high.

A recent report has revealed that the company plans to have The Apex Predator return to WWE as a heel. The creative team could have Orton return and turn on his former Legacy partner to lay the foundation for a highly personal feud.

#1 The Viper helps The American Nightmare take down The Bloodline

If WWE decides against Randy Orton turning heel, The Viper may return and join forces with Cody Rhodes. For those who don't know, Orton has some unfinished business with The Bloodline, given how things ended in RK-Bro's Tag Team Championship Unification match against The Usos in May 2022.

Hence, the 20-time champion could return and help his former partner take down The Bloodline. Besides Orton, Rhodes could also get support from the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

