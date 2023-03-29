WWE WrestleMania 39 stars' ages (from 25 to 57): How old are Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley & Roman Reigns?

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2. At the time of writing, 48 WWE stars are scheduled to appear at the two-night event, including three non-wrestling personalities.

The WWE roster features a healthy mix of youth and experience. Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio are among the company's youngest in-ring competitors right now, while Edge and Rey Mysterio are two of the oldest.

In no particular order, the following matches have been announced for WrestleMania 39 weekend:

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka (RAW Women's Championship)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre (Intercontinental Championship)

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena (United States Championship)

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)

Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell match)

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY)

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla)

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

In this article, we will look at every confirmed WrestleMania 39 participant's age from youngest to oldest.

WWE WrestleMania 39 stars aged 25 to 29

Born on August 2, 1997, 25-year-old Austin Theory will be the youngest WWE Superstar on the WrestleMania 39 card. Dominik Mysterio, also 25, will turn 26 on April 5.

Rhea Ripley, 26, is set to be the youngest female WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 39. The Aussie was just 23 years old when she previously faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Although Logan Paul is currently 27 years old, he will turn 28 on the day of his WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins on April 1.

Austin Theory – 25

Dominik Mysterio – 25

Rhea Ripley – 26

Logan Paul – 27

Liv Morgan – 28

Omos – 28

Sonya Deville – 29

Valhalla – 29

WWE WrestleMania 39 stars aged 31 to 34

Otis is one of the standout names in this category. Chad Gable's tag team partner has featured prominently on WWE television in recent years, particularly since Triple H became head of creative. At the age of 31, the former Money in the Bank winner has many years ahead of him in WWE.

Similarly, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been tipped by many to become top singles competitors one day. Both Street Profits members are only 32.

Bianca Belair, 33, will compete in her third successive WrestleMania title match. The EST defeated Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 37 and WrestleMania 38, respectively.

Chelsea Green – 31

Otis – 31

Shotzi – 31

Angelo Dawkins – 32

IYO SKY – 32

Montez Ford – 32

Raquel Rodriguez – 32

Bayley – 33

Bianca Belair – 33

Dakota Kai – 34

Ricochet – 34

WWE WrestleMania 39 stars aged 35 to 37

This category undoubtedly features the most full-time star power. From Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, several big names are at the top of their game in their mid-30s.

Gunther, 35, has had a breakout 12 months since WrestleMania 38. Many expect the Intercontinental Champion to emerge as a world title contender at some stage over the next year, especially if Rhodes dethrones Reigns.

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's most experienced WrestleMania performers. Aged 36, he is likely to make many more appearances at The Show of Shows in the years to come.

Gunther – 35

Becky Lynch – 36

Charlotte Flair – 36

Ronda Rousey – 36

Seth Rollins – 36

Chad Gable – 37

Cody Rhodes – 37

Drew McIntyre – 37

Jey Uso – 37

Jimmy Uso – 37

Roman Reigns – 37

WWE WrestleMania 39 stars aged 38 to 42

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, both 38, are two of WWE's most popular superstars right now. This category also features Finn Balor, 41, who is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his career against WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Shayna Baszler, 42, is the oldest full-time female superstar at WrestleMania 39. Asuka, a year younger than The Queen of Spades, remains one of WWE's most talented in-ring competitors at the age of 41.

Erik – 38

Kevin Owens – 38

Sami Zayn – 38

Braun Strowman – 39

Ivar – 39

Natalya – 40

Asuka – 41

Finn Balor – 41

Shayna Baszler – 42

WWE WrestleMania 39 stars aged 45 to 57

Sheamus, 45, and Rey Mysterio, 48, are the oldest full-time superstars at WrestleMania 39. Bobby Lashley, 46, would also have been included in this category had his storyline with Bray Wyatt not been nixed.

Lita and Trish Stratus, both 47, will compete at WrestleMania for the first time in more than a decade. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge, 49, also features in this age bracket.

While Paul Heyman, 57, is not an active in-ring performer, he is set to appear at WrestleMania once again as Roman Reigns' special counsel.

Brock Lesnar – 45

John Cena – 45

Sheamus – 45

Lita – 47

Trish Stratus – 47

Rey Mysterio – 48

Edge – 49

MVP – 49

Paul Heyman – 57

