WWE WrestleMania 39 tickets: Cost and guide on how to access 'priority passes'

WrestleMania 39 is two months away, but we have already begun counting down the days. It promises to be a spectacular show with a lot on the card, which you can expect from what is the biggest and grandest wrestling show in the world.

If you have a ticket to WrestleMania 39, we are extremely jealous of you because you are guaranteed a good time. However, good is never enough in the land of WWE. As such, there are various 'Priority Passes' on offer.

Priority Passes offer multiple perks for those who can afford them. They start at $365.00/pp for the Bronze One Night Package and go all the way up to $3,765.00/pp for the Champion One Night Package.

There are also two-night and all-inclusive packages that ensure every possible plan can be dealt with. Here's a pro tip - if you have kids, make sure to choose the more premium ones so they can meet superstars like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

If you want a more refined WrestleMania 39 experience as compared to just having a ticket, make the upgrade to the Priority Pass. They come with incredible benefits that someone with just a ticket cannot avail.

Book your pass on the official WWE website.

WrestleMania 39 Priority Pass guide

WWE's WrestleMania 39 Priority Passes have plenty of premium upgrades on offer. The following is a rundown of the prices and what you can expect from each package.

One Night and Two Night Bronze Priority Passes - 200-500 Level ticket, dedicated stadium entrance, exclusive superstore checkout line, WM39 exclusive hat, WWE credential and lanyard ($365.00/pp and $500.00/pp)

One Night and Two Night Silver Priority Passes - 100-200 Level ticket, dedicated stadium entrance, exclusive superstore checkout line, WM39 exclusive hat, WWE Priority Pass Lounge ($990.00/pp and $1,750.00/pp)

One Night and Two Night Gold Priority Passes - Floor Risers ticket, dedicated stadium entrance, WWE Priority Pass Lounge, WWE Superstars' appearance, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality ($1,915.00/pp and $3,200.00/pp)

One Night and Two Night Champion Priority Passes - Floor Level ticket, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality, WWE Priority Pass Lounge, ringside photo opportunity, WM39 limited edition pullover ($3,765.00/pp and $6,500.00/pp)

Bronze All Inclusive Package (3 Nights) - Hotel Figueroa, 200-400 Level ticket, dedicated stadium entrance, roundtrip event transportation, exclusive superstore checkout line ($1,725.00/pp)

Silver All Inclusive Package (3 Nights) - Hotel Figueroa, 100-200 Level ticket, roundtrip event transportation, WWE Priority Pass Lounge, commemorative ring mat plaque ($3,075.00/pp)

Gold All Inclusive Package (3 Nights) - Hotel Figueroa, 200 Level ticket, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality, roundtrip event transportation, WWE Superstar appearances ($5,755.00/pp)

Champion All Inclusive Package (3 nights) - Hotel Figueroa, Floor Level ticket, roundtrip event transportation, ringside photo op, Broken Skull or Mattel excursion ($9,545.00/pp)

Make sure to book your seats before the show goes houseful!

