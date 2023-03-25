WWE WrestleMania: 5 Finishes for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be held next weekend on April 1st and 2nd, emanating live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. During the two-day event, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face the giant Omos, managed by MVP.

Fans have questioned why the match was booked, given that Brock Lesnar is a top star and Omos hasn't been present on WWE television consistently as of late. Some fans are also assuming that the match will result in a quick win for Lesnar. That said, there are ways WWE can book a finish to make things interesting and create speculation for the fallout on RAW and SmackDown.

The following article outlines five potential finishes to the match. As always, wrestling fans are creative, so it will be interesting to see some other potential scenarios.

1. A huge upset at WWE WrestleMania

Can Omos pull off a huge upset at WrestleMania?

The Undertaker recently noted that he is "really high" on Omos being a major attraction for WWE moving forward. While he still needs to improve in the ring, if the company agrees with this endorsement, the match could be the launch pad for an even larger push.

It is worth noting that Lesnar has not won a WrestleMania match since WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Hence, Lesnar would have to agree to lose another high-profile match in an effort to potentially make another star.

2. Bobby Lashley aligns with Omos and MVP

Bobby Lashley



Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime.



I'm fresh and ready for a fight! 9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime.

Currently, Bobby Lashley is scheduled to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania; however, Wyatt has no-showed several events, leaving this match in flux. Should the match be canceled, WWE will still want to feature Lashley on the show as he is one of their biggest stars.

Over the past several months, the company has been teasing a reunion between Lashley and MVP. And with the ongoing feud between Lashley and Lesnar, this may be a way to reignite the feud and re-establish the MVP-Lashley alliance.

3. The Hurt Business reforms

Could WrestleMania see the return of a dominating faction?

In addition to Lashley, WWE has been teasing reuniting MVP with his former Hurt Business colleagues, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. If the faction factored into the outcome of the match, this could create some interesting scenarios heading into the summer.

First, Alexander and Benjamin would provide some added depth to a tag team roster in need of new contenders. Second, if they also had Lashley and eventually turned babyface, they could be in line to feud with The Bloodline, which could play out over the spring and summer.

4. Omos and MVP split

Sportskeeda Wrestling

MVP claims WWE star looks like a "final boss in a video game"

Fans shouldn't expect MVP to cost Omos the match by aligning with Brock Lesnar. However, there could be a scenario where Omos is defeated and in an expression of frustration, MVP berates Omos for losing, causing the giant to snap and turn babyface.

Even if this were to happen, Omos still needs improvement on the microphone and in the ring. So, there would be a change in direction, but the need would be the same.

5. An NXT star debuts

WrestleMania is usually the time for main roster debuts by NXT stars

WrestleMania and television shows immediately following the event usually see some debuts from the NXT brand. If WWE doesn't want to go the familiar route and put someone new with MVP, this could be the place to do it.

While nothing is set in stone, Apollo Crews and Dabba-Kato jump to mind as they were previously on the main roster. They could also look to stars that appear regularly on NXT "Lvl Up" but many still need work before they are ready to move up.

