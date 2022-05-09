WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 – Star ratings for each match

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 featured six matches, including four rematches from WrestleMania 38 and a massive six-man tag team main event bout.

Traditionally known as Backlash, the event has been given a new lease of life as WrestleMania Backlash. Since 2021, it has been the first Premium Live Event following The Show of Shows.

#6. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

An incredible shot of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Following their out-of-this-world match at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins put on another fantastic showing at WrestleMania Backlash. The match featured a lot of exciting sequences, keeping fans invested.

The American Nightmare won by grabbing Rollins' tights as he pinned him. We may likely see another bout between the pair because of the controversial ending.

Star rating ****

#5. Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

In another WrestleMania 38 rematch, Omos battled Bobby Lashley. Their colossal clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All saw The All-Mighty pick up the win, but on this occasion, the Nigerian Giant won with the Double Choke Bomb after some interference from his manager MVP.

Star rating **

#4. Edge vs. AJ Styles

Edge with new associate Rhea Ripley after defeating AJ Styles!

The third WrestleMania 38 rematch of the night saw Edge tangle with AJ Styles. Damian Priest proved to be the assister for the Rated R Superstar at The Show of Shows, but he was banned from ringside this time around. Priest did make his presence felt but didn't enter the ringside area as Finn Bálor appeared to take him out.

However, while AJ was on the top rope, a masked figure helped Edge with his victory. Rhea Ripley eventually showed her face to the WWE Universe and now appears to have joined Edge's Judgment Day stable.

Star rating ***

#3. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey attacking Charlotte Flair with kendo sticks!

The WWE Universe anticipated brutality, which got delivered in the night's fourth and final WrestleMania 38 rematch. The I Quit stipulation added intrigue to the contest as both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are elite performers within WWE.

The match went all around the ringside area and, at one stage, ended up amongst fans. In the end, The Baddest Woman on the Planet claimed victory, locking in an Armbar and using a steel chair to make Flair scream, "I quit!"

Star rating ***1/2

#2. Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

The pair, who seemed like they'd be laughing together forever, split after Happy Corbin blamed Madcap for his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38. After weeks of shenanigans on SmackDown, they faced off at WrestleMania Backlash.

After dominating most of the contest, Corbin succumbed to defeat after Moss delivered a Sunset Flip to score the 1, 2, 3.

Star rating **1/2

#1. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) vs. RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) & Drew McIntyre in a Six-Man Tag Team Match in the WrestleMania Backlash main event

The Bloodline after their WrestleMania Backlash main event victory!

It was initially a Tag Team Championship Unification Match. It was ultimately changed just two weeks before the event, becoming a Six-Man Tag Team Match, adding Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to the fold with no gold on the line.

The edge-of-the-seat match came to a close when the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion delivered a Spear on Riddle to clinch the win for The Bloodline. The group's dominance continues to rise, even after countless months on top.

Star rating ****

