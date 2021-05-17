WWE WrestleMania Backlash: 5 botches you probably missed

WrestleMania Backlash took over WWE's ThunderDome last night as the company presented five Championship matches which only saw one title change.

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik made history when they became the first-ever father-son duo to become Tag Team Champions. The duo was able to overcome the threat of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in order to lift their first piece of gold together.

Elsewhere, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley all found a way to retain their Championships, whilst WWE decided to promote Army of the Dead by including zombies in the match between Damian Priest and The Miz.

It was another stacked night of WWE action, but whilst there were several memorable moments, there were also a handful of botches that the WWE Universe may have missed.

#5. Why didn't Charlotte Flair break up the pin attempt in the WWE RAW Women's Championship match?

Why didn’t Charlotte break up the pin? pic.twitter.com/uDK0ozdVda — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) May 17, 2021

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against both Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match last night at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Nightmare was able to take advantage of a kick from Charlotte Flair to Asuka on the apron, which is when she delivered the Rip Tide to The Empress to pick up the victory.

It could be argued that Charlotte Flair had plenty of time to get back into the ring after delivering the kick to Asuka since she was only on the apron. Instead, The Queen seemingly got down off the apron and became a spectator as she watched Rhea Ripley retain her RAW Women's Championship from outside the ring.

It's unclear why Flair didn't even attempt to re-enter the ring and try to break up the pin after the move, but around 10 seconds elapsed from Charlotte's kick to Asuka until the end of the match and as seen from the video above, the former Champion had ample time to get back into the ring and break up the count.

This victory now means that Asuka will be out of the title picture, but the fact that Flair wasn't pinned to end the match could result in a one-on-one match at Hell in a Cell next month.

