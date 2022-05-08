WWE WrestleMania Backlash: 5 interesting stats you need to know

WrestleMania Backlash is WWE's first premium live event following the biggest event of the year, and the card mostly consists of rematches from last month's show.

While there are several new matches on the card, many of these matches have been built up over the past month following the outcome of their respective WrestleMania bouts.

Despite their only being six matches on the card, there are still plenty of stats that are worth knowing ahead of WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. This is the first time Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin have met one-on-one

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin were once thick as thieves, but even though Corbin was the man who brought Moss to the main roster, the two men have now gone their separate ways.

Moss has continued to make jokes at Corbin's expense in recent weeks, leading to the challenge of a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss and Corbin have never crossed paths in a WWE ring, but it is worth noting that they have collided under different personas.

The two men faced off back in 2015 on an episode of NXT when Corbin was known as Baron Corbin, and Moss was known as Mike Rawlis, it's worth noting that The Lone Wolf came out on top.

#4. This is the first time a six-man tag team match has main evented WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash has traditionally been seen as the fallout from the biggest event of the year and has been headlined by some of the company's biggest stars.

The likes of The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold, Shawn Michaels, and several other legends have main evented the show over the past two decades. However, a six-man tag team match has never been positioned in the last place on the card.

Back in 2001, the main event saw a Winner Take All Tag Team match between Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Brothers of Destruction, but this year's main event will be the first time a six-man tag team match has been scheduled for the show closer.

#3. Drew McIntyre could be the first superstar to pin Roman Reigns in more than two years this weekend

Drew McIntyre has faced off against Roman Reigns on several occasions but has never been able to pin The Tribal Chief. Even in tag team action, McIntyre has only ever been able to pin The Usos, but he could finally overcome this issue at WrestleMania Backlash.

McIntyre is expected to be the next challenger for Reigns' unified championship, but to put his name on the list, he needs to help RK-Bro to the win over The Bloodline.

If McIntyre is able to hit the Claymore and pin Reigns, then not only will this be the first time the Scottish Warrior has pinned The Head of the Table, but also the first time Reigns has been pinned since TLC 2019.

#2. This is only the second one-on-one match in WWE history between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have a long history in WWE after colliding several times when Rollins was part of The Shield and Cody Rhodes was teaming up with his brother Goldust.

While both stars have crossed paths numerous times throughout their careers, their first one-on-one match only came back at WrestleMania 38 last month. Rhodes picked up the win, but Rollins could make the tally even with a victory over the returning star this weekend.

Goldust and Cody Rhodes once took the Tag Team Championship from The Shield, so it's time for Rollins to get even.

#1. First main roster women's "I Quit" Match for a championship

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will collide in an "I Quit" match this weekend at WrestleMania Backlash. After Rousey had Flair beaten last month, the referee didn't see it, and it ultimately cost her the match, which led to the current stipulation.

There have only ever been two previous women's "I Quit" matches, with the original one coming back at One Night Stand in 2008. Beth Phoenix collided with Melina in a match with just bragging rights on the line, before Toni Storm and Kay Lee Ray followed suit on NXT UK in 2020 for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

This is the first time in WWE history that two women on the main roster have collided in an "I Quit" match with a championship on the line.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Pratik Singh