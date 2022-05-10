WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: 5 things you may have missed

WrestleMania Backlash contained some interesting easter eggs and overlooked moments throughout the show. WWE often plants seeds for matches or future feuds in their shows, and last night's event was no different.

Throughout the show, there were small details in some of the biggest matches that may have been missed by casual viewers. These could hint at several things in the near future.

The following list looks at just five small details that you might have missed at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. Pat McAfee mentions The Fiend

While the WWE Universe was watching Charlotte take on Ronda Rousey in an intense "I Quit" match, it appeared that Pat McAfee allowed his eyes to wander. As part of the commentary for the match, the former NFL player noted quite loudly that he believed The Fiend was in the front row.

The former Universal Champion was released from the company last year and has since stepped away from the business whilst working on a movie project. Bray Wyatt's release from the company was considered controversial and this was the first time he had been mentioned since his departure.

The person in question was a fan dressed up as the star, but it was interesting that Pat mentioned this on commentary.

#4. Is WWE making a major change to Money in the Bank pay-per-view?

Perhaps one of the biggest talking points from WrestleMania Backlash was whether or not WWE had purposely played a botched advertisement for Money in the Bank. While the show will take place from The Alliegent Stadium on July 4th, Cody Rhodes mentioned a slight change in the advert.

The star noted that the winner would be given the chance to main event WrestleMania, at a Premium Live Event in July. The advert was pre-recorded, so it's unclear if the company is planning a change for the Money in the Bank contract this year or if Rhodes' botch was completely overlooked.

#3. Cody Rhodes/Triple H teased at WrestleMania Backlash

Speaking of "The American Nightmare", he was victorious over Seth Rollins for the second time in their rivalry. There were several interesting moments throughout the match, including the throwbacks to that feud with Triple H.

Cody Rhodes and Triple H had issues dating back from a few years ago, and Rhodes even destroyed a throne on AEW TV to send a message to The Game. The two men seem to be on good grounding at present, but last night "The Grandson of a Plumber" missed a moonsault before being hit with a Pedigree from "The Visionary," a move the star has adapted into his own arsenal.

Throughout the match, Rollins also made it clear several times that Rhodes wasn't at a level where he could lace his boots.

#2. Easter Egg in Smackdown Women's Title match

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey collided in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash, which meant that there were no rules and they were free to brawl outside of the ring. While taking the fight into the WWE Universe, the two women found themselves in a familiar position when Charlotte Flair locked Rousey around one of the handrails.

This was the same maneuver that Sasha Banks used on Charlotte Flair back in 2016 which gave her the win in their Falls Count Anywhere match. Flair's callback to that moment remembering what once cost her the championship was well executed long-term storytelling.

#1. WWE manipulated crowd shots during Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo During the Madcap Moss/Corbin video recap, WWE used crowd shots from 2012 from John Cena ’s return as the Dr. of Thuganomics. They have been doing more of this lately. During the Madcap Moss/Corbin video recap, WWE used crowd shots from 2012 from John Cena’s return as the Dr. of Thuganomics. They have been doing more of this lately. https://t.co/Vg2vd4f3IQ

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss collided in their first one-on-one match in WWE last night at WrestleMania Backlash. The buildup to the match saw the company present an interesting video package where many fans have pulled up several faults.

One of the biggest faults being WWE using old crowd shots to create the illusion that the crowd was invested in the feud between the former friends. It's unclear why WWE decided to pull shots from John Cena's return back in 2012 rather than the actual footage, but fans haven't been fooled.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Ken Norris