WWE WrestleMania Sunday: 8 Last-minute predictions - New faction is formed, Several championships change hands

The concluding part of WrestleMania 38 takes place tonight live from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, and could upstage the whole weekend.

Night One saw Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes return to WWE, as well as Bianca Belair lifting the RAW Women's Championship for the first time.

Eight matches are scheduled to take place tonight, including one of the biggest main events in WWE history, when Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar collide in a title unification match.

Just hours out from the event, here are just eight last-minute predictions for WrestleMania Sunday 2022.

#8. Sami Zayn defeats Johnny Knoxville

The issues between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville pre-date the Royal Rumble back in January and could finally reach its conclusion tonight at WrestleMania. The Jackass team will definitely be on-hand to help Knoxville throughout the match but since this is "anything goes" it's likely that Zayn has a trick up his sleeve.

Expect some incredible stunts from the Jackass boys, but Zayn should come out on top here to propel him into a much bigger feud post WrestleMania.

#7. The Street Profits become RAW Tag Team Champions

Bianca Belair finally lifted the RAW Women's Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 38. Her husband Montez Ford could walk out of Dallas with a matching title if he and Angelo Dawkins can overcome Alpha Academy and RK-Bro.

The advantage of a triple threat match is that The Street Profits could pin Alpha Academy to become champions and then set up a future meeting with RK-Bro instead. The Street Profits have been one of the most popular teams on RAW now for several years and deserve to win back their championships at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#6. The New Day defeat Fight Night, only to be attacked by Butch

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were originally set to battle Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WrestleMania Saturday, but due to timing issues, the match was scrapped and moved over to Night Two instead.

The New Day have been on a roll since Woods made his return and it's likely that this will continue at WrestleMania. The issue here is that even if Kingston and Woods pick up the win, it appears that their opponents have an ace, in the form of Butch.

He has been held back throughout recent matches but could be unleashed if The New Day defeats Fight Night. The star formerly known as Pete Dunne could send quite the message to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at The Show of Shows if given the chance.

#5. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Queen Zelina and Carmella put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania on Sunday. Whilst Naomi and Sasha Banks are still the favorites heading into this bout, the stars with the most momentum are Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

The duo who call themselves Liv For Brutality, have dominated the tag team division since their formation, and a win here would allow Morgan to lift her first championship in WWE.

She has appeared at several WrestleMania events but has never won a championship and the belief is that her wait could finally come to an end tonight.

#4. Pat McAfee dominates Austin Theory

Pat McAfee isn't a stranger to in-ring competition, the former NFL player has wrestled for WWE before when he took on Adam Cole. Austin Theory does have the backing of Vince McMahon, who could be the wildcard in his bout and could lead to an interesting swerve if Theory is unable to defeat McAfee.

It's unclear if McMahon will be at ringside for the match or not, but this isn't expected to be a straightforward encounter for the two men, since the build-up to the clash has included the WWE Chairman several times.

#3. Bobby Lashley ends Omos' undefeated streak at WrestleMania

WWE has been building a new giant over the past few months with Omos and after overcoming every challenge that has been put in his path, the star ran into Bobby Lashley this past week on RAW.

Lashley returned to the company as a babyface and in his first encounter, he was able to become the first person to knock Omos down. At WrestleMania Sunday, Omos will step in the ring against The All Mighty, who is now seen as a babyface and it could mark the end of his undefeated streak.

Lashley is a former WWE Champion and was built as one of the biggest stars in the company last year. It's hard to imagine that Omos will be able to overcome a threat as big as Bobby Lashley at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Edge defeats AJ Styles

Edge has transformed back into The Rated-R Superstar in recent months and will look to show the difference when he steps into the ring with AJ Styles later tonight. There are rumors that Edge could be given his own stable following WrestleMania, but there is no word on if the stars in question will be on-hand to help him defeat The Phenomenal One.

If the likes of Damian Priest and several other stars emerge from the crowd to help distract Styles and help Edge to victory, then this could be the beginning of his new faction. This would also give the duo reason to push their feud forward into WrestleMania Backlash in the coming weeks.

#1. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Universal Champion Roman Reigns takes on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title unification match in what could finally be the match that Reigns can overcome The Beast Incarnate. The Tribal Chief has only lost twice in eight matches at WrestleMania and both of those losses came in matches involving Lesnar.

Reigns has all of the momentum and everything to gain from a victory here if the company is still looking to build him up to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39. He has overcome every threat that has stood in his way over the past year and has not been pinned since December 2019.

WWE has put a lot of work into building Roman Reigns as his current character and it's hard to imagine Brock Lesnar will be the man to bring his reign of terror to an end.

