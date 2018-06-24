WWE Wrestlers and fans pay tribute to Pantera's Vinnie Paul Abbott
The legendary metal drummer was a fan and friend of the WWE Universe.
Not just the drummer and co-founder of the influential metal band Pantera, Vinnie Paul Abbott was also a member of Hellyeah and Damageplan.
Abbott was also the founder of Big Vin Records and a columnist for Revolver Magazine. With Pantera alone, Abbott sold over 60 million albums, so the Texas native clearly made an impact on many lives around them.
For decades, heavy metal and professional wrestling have had a big overlap in terms of their fanbases.
Specifically, the WWE has frequently used metal artists to record theme songs for its wrestlers in addition to having bands perform at major pay-per-view events.
Furthermore, a lot of WWE talent -- notably Chris Jericho, Baron Corbin and Corey Graves -- have been spotted at metal-related concerts and awards shows over the years. In turn, the passion of Vinnie Paul Abbott earlier today had many WWE-related Twitter users talking.
Below are some of the highlights of Vinnie Paul Abbott-related tributes on social media.
Bray Wyatt wrote about Vinnie Paul and Pantera's influence on him:
The aforementioned Corey Graves referred to Abbott as one of the greatest musicians of all time:
A publication posted about Chris Jericho's reposting of the last photo that had been sent to him by Abbott;
A WWE fan remarked about meeting Abbott at a WWE house show:
NXT's Chad Lail, formerly known in TNA as Gunner, wrote about Abbott and his brother Dimebag Darrell Abbott on Twitter:
The Iron Sheik paid tribute to Abbott's passing:
Disturbed, whose frontman David Draiman is married to former WWE Diva Lena Yada, offered its condolences to Abbott's family:
Hatebreed vocalist (and noted wrestling fan) Jamey Jasta wrote about Abbott's passing:
Dragonforce, whose bassist Frederic LeClercq is a major WWE fan, posted a photo of Abbott along with well wishes:
The Blue Meanie posted a photo of himself with Abbott:
Abbott's cause of death is currently unknown as an autopsy has not yet been performed. In the meantime, Sportskeeda sends its condolences to the friends and family of Vinnie Paul Abbott.