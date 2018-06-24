Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Wrestlers and fans pay tribute to Pantera's Vinnie Paul Abbott

The legendary metal drummer was a fan and friend of the WWE Universe.

Darren Paltrowitz
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature 24 Jun 2018, 07:03 IST

Loudwire Music Awards
Vinnie Paul and guest at the Loudwire Music Awards

Not just the drummer and co-founder of the influential metal band Pantera, Vinnie Paul Abbott was also a member of Hellyeah and Damageplan.

Abbott was also the founder of Big Vin Records and a columnist for Revolver Magazine. With Pantera alone, Abbott sold over 60 million albums, so the Texas native clearly made an impact on many lives around them.

For decades, heavy metal and professional wrestling have had a big overlap in terms of their fanbases.

Specifically, the WWE has frequently used metal artists to record theme songs for its wrestlers in addition to having bands perform at major pay-per-view events.

Furthermore, a lot of WWE talent -- notably Chris Jericho, Baron Corbin and Corey Graves -- have been spotted at metal-related concerts and awards shows over the years. In turn, the passion of Vinnie Paul Abbott earlier today had many WWE-related Twitter users talking.

Below are some of the highlights of Vinnie Paul Abbott-related tributes on social media.

Bray Wyatt wrote about Vinnie Paul and Pantera's influence on him:

The aforementioned Corey Graves referred to Abbott as one of the greatest musicians of all time:

A publication posted about Chris Jericho's reposting of the last photo that had been sent to him by Abbott;

A WWE fan remarked about meeting Abbott at a WWE house show:

NXT's Chad Lail, formerly known in TNA as Gunner, wrote about Abbott and his brother Dimebag Darrell Abbott on Twitter:

The Iron Sheik paid tribute to Abbott's passing:

Disturbed, whose frontman David Draiman is married to former WWE Diva Lena Yada, offered its condolences to Abbott's family:

Hatebreed vocalist (and noted wrestling fan) Jamey Jasta wrote about Abbott's passing:

Dragonforce, whose bassist Frederic LeClercq is a major WWE fan, posted a photo of Abbott along with well wishes:

The Blue Meanie posted a photo of himself with Abbott:

Abbott's cause of death is currently unknown as an autopsy has not yet been performed. In the meantime, Sportskeeda sends its condolences to the friends and family of Vinnie Paul Abbott.

WWE Raw Chris Jericho Corey Graves Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time WWE Network
WWE: Top 5 tribute shows
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers WWE couldn't cope without
RELATED STORY
5 most hated WWE Wrestlers today 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Madison Square Garden pays tribute to Bruno...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE wrestlers who might not compete till 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose retirement will leave the WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship Reign...
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who can retire Chris Jericho
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were fired because of bad attitude
RELATED STORY
5 feuds the WWE Universe is eager to see
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us