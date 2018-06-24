WWE Wrestlers and fans pay tribute to Pantera's Vinnie Paul Abbott

The legendary metal drummer was a fan and friend of the WWE Universe.

Vinnie Paul and guest at the Loudwire Music Awards

Not just the drummer and co-founder of the influential metal band Pantera, Vinnie Paul Abbott was also a member of Hellyeah and Damageplan.

Abbott was also the founder of Big Vin Records and a columnist for Revolver Magazine. With Pantera alone, Abbott sold over 60 million albums, so the Texas native clearly made an impact on many lives around them.

For decades, heavy metal and professional wrestling have had a big overlap in terms of their fanbases.

Specifically, the WWE has frequently used metal artists to record theme songs for its wrestlers in addition to having bands perform at major pay-per-view events.

Furthermore, a lot of WWE talent -- notably Chris Jericho, Baron Corbin and Corey Graves -- have been spotted at metal-related concerts and awards shows over the years. In turn, the passion of Vinnie Paul Abbott earlier today had many WWE-related Twitter users talking.

Below are some of the highlights of Vinnie Paul Abbott-related tributes on social media.

Bray Wyatt wrote about Vinnie Paul and Pantera's influence on him:

Dear Vinnie Paul,



Thank you for giving us the concept of finding beauty in our rage.

Your music will remain timeless, for those worthy of hearing it.

I know Dimebag welcomed you home with open arms.



Rest well my brother #ByDemonsBeDriven — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 23, 2018

The aforementioned Corey Graves referred to Abbott as one of the greatest musicians of all time:

Bummed to wake up to the news about Vinnie Paul. One of the greatest to ever play. Black Tooth Grins tonight in memoriam. 🤘🏻 — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 23, 2018

A publication posted about Chris Jericho's reposting of the last photo that had been sent to him by Abbott;

CHRIS JERICHO Shares Last Photo He Received From VINNIE PAUL FOZZY singer and WWE wresting superstar Chris Jericho has shared the last picture he received from his friend, late PANTERA and... https://t.co/EGlUIV1log — Sign Of The Horns (@SignOfTheHorns) June 23, 2018

A WWE fan remarked about meeting Abbott at a WWE house show:

I met Vinnie Paul twice. Once at a WWE house show and once at a metal bar in Deep Ellum. He was a raging asshole both times.



Pantera was fucking badass, though, and Vinnie's sound on that kit was rolling thunder harnessed by mortal man. It sucks to hear he's gone. — Steven Bell (@StevenFnBell) June 23, 2018

NXT's Chad Lail, formerly known in TNA as Gunner, wrote about Abbott and his brother Dimebag Darrell Abbott on Twitter:

First Dimebag and Now Vinnie Paul. I grew up listening to @Pantera. Their music gave me so many memories and had so much meaning for me. Vinnie you will always be remembered. This sucks.… https://t.co/3w7fA8AiwW — Chad Lail (@ChadLailWWE) June 23, 2018

The Iron Sheik paid tribute to Abbott's passing:

VINNIE PAUL GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 23, 2018

Disturbed, whose frontman David Draiman is married to former WWE Diva Lena Yada, offered its condolences to Abbott's family:

Our deepest condolences go out to the friends, fans, family, and loved ones of our friend, Vinnie Paul.



Our hearts are broken.https://t.co/bXlFrHFe38 — Disturbed (@Disturbed) June 23, 2018

Hatebreed vocalist (and noted wrestling fan) Jamey Jasta wrote about Abbott's passing:

💔 RIP Vinnie Paul, my condolences to the HELLYEAH extended family, band, crew, fans & everyone whose life was made better/touched by his kindness, generosity & bad ass drumming. Such a star & a game changer. Getcha pull in the next dimension brother! — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) June 23, 2018

Dragonforce, whose bassist Frederic LeClercq is a major WWE fan, posted a photo of Abbott along with well wishes:

From the bottom of our heart thank you for your music.

Rest In Peace Vinnie Paul Abbott.

You’ll be forever missed.



DragonForce. pic.twitter.com/cntaXbQHWm — DragonForce (@DragonForce) June 23, 2018

The Blue Meanie posted a photo of himself with Abbott:

My friends and I with Vinnie Paul. November 10, 2004 at The House of Blues in Hollywood.#RIPVinniePaul pic.twitter.com/sqRnLeELEJ — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 23, 2018

Abbott's cause of death is currently unknown as an autopsy has not yet been performed. In the meantime, Sportskeeda sends its condolences to the friends and family of Vinnie Paul Abbott.