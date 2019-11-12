WWE/Wrestling News Roundup – Cesaro gives huge update on The Bar's future, Jon Moxley reveals CM Punk’s interesting advice for The Shield

From unexpected invasions to old locker room stories resurfacing, we witnessed a lot of action unfold last week. The biggest highlights include The Undertaker's appearance on WWE’s latest show, “Stone Cold Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions".

On the other hand, Sin Cara joined the list of recent WWE Superstars who have asked for their release from the company. Jon Moxley also talked about the reason that prompted him to quit WWE whereas Kofi Kingston shared unknown details about Vince McMahon and the latter’s reaction to his title loss against Brock Lesnar.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the biggest stories in the world of pro-wrestling.

#1 Cesaro gives a major update on the reunion of The Bar

Will we see them together again?

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed the possibility of teaming up with Sheamus once again. The 'Swiss Cyborg' has had an unsatisfactory run as a Singles Superstars which has seen him compete in a limited number of meaningful matches.

Now, he is keen on continuing with his run as a Singles Superstar even despite the upcoming return of his former tag team partner, Sheamus who is recovering from an injury. Talking about their possible alliance in the future, Cesaro said,

“It’s great, being part of a tag team is a different challenge than obviously having success as a singles. I’m really stubborn about trying to be successful as a singles wrestler, so that’s what I’m focusing on right now.”

“I still talk to Sheamus pretty much every day, giving each other c**p! Just like you saw on television.”

#2 Jon Moxley discloses CM Punk’s advice for the SHIELD

CM Punk's important advise for The SHIELD ahead of their debut revealed

Right before his debut, Jon Moxley -- who was then known as Dean Ambrose, was pulled aside by former WWE Superstar CM Punk as the latter had an interesting piece of advice for the SHIELD.

The ‘best in the world’ warned Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and Ryback (who would be attacked by the SHIELD later in the night) might not sell the beatdown that he receives inside the squared circle. He then went on to say that they must ensure that Ryback sells their moves, contrary to the advice that the latter might have received.

"I remember the first night we were attacking Ryback and I remember CM Punk pulled us aside and being like, Because at this point we were like with him, and him being like, this is probably just paranoia because Ryback is a sweetheart but he was like, 'People are going to be told not to sell for you.”

“Somebody is probably in Ryback's ear telling him not to sell for you. So make sure he does.' So that was all we needed to hear. I was like, 'well, f**k him then.' So we literally just beat the s**t out of him," he said via Fightful.

