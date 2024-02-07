WWE writer job available: What are the required qualifications for it?

Here’s your chance to be a WWE writer.

The company is advertising for the role on their corporate website. Key responsibilities include creating engaging storylines for chief programming such as WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, as well as collaborating with other writers.

When it comes to mandatory requirements, the ideal candidate will have 5+ years of writing experience in television, film or social media; prior experience working with producers, creative writers, and on-screen talents, and a Bachelor’s degree in 'Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or validated experience in lieu of a degree.'

Other requirements that aren’t mandatory but could be considered a plus include experience in live TV production and understanding of WWE’s core audience. It is worth noting that this isn’t a remote opening and will require the successful candidate to attend weekly team meetings at the company HQ in Stamford, CT.

Full details can be found here.

When is WWE’s next major event?

WWE is set to bring the WrestleMania XL press event to Las Vegas this Thursday. The scrum will see top superstars such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley interact with fans and members of the media fraternity.

The scrum comes days after The Great One confronted The Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown. The Rock showed up following Cody Rhodes’ promo. He entered the ring and shared a moment with The American Nightmare before having a staring contest with the top champion.

Michael Cole noted this past Monday on WWE RAW that the blockbuster match could be made official at the press event. Chief Content Officer Triple H will also participate in the interactive session. It remains to be seen which matches will be made official for The Biggest Show of the Year.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the press conference as it airs.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE