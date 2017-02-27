WWE/Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Jeff Jarrett wants Chyna in the WWE Hall of Fame

The TNA Executive Producer has some thoughts on the Ninth Wonder of the World entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

by Harald Math News 27 Feb 2017, 15:43 IST

Jarrett thinks Chyna ‘absolutely’ should be in the Hall of Fame

What’s the story?

Jeff Jarrett has been on a business tour of the UK recently in an attempt to reinvigorate interest in TNA on the island, and as part of his media commitments, the former six-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion spoke to Huffington Post’s Huffpost Sports section.

The majority of the interview centred around TNA’s relationship with the fans in the UK but at one point, Jarrett was asked about whether Chyna should be inducted into the Hall of Fame, to which respond Double J responded in the affirmative referring to Chyna as ’unique and instrumental’.

In case you didn’t know...

Jeff Jarrett co-founded TNA with his father way back in 2002 but left the company under a dark cloud in 2011 as the Dixie Carter regime took hold. Jarrett briefly returned in 2015, but with Carter now out of the picture Jarrett has returned to the company as Executive Producer and is in charge of day-to-day operations.

Chyna is widely regarded as one of the most influential female performers in the history of pro wrestling and is the only female to hold the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as being the first female to enter the Royal Rumble.

Chyna passed away in April 2016, and the voices calling for her to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame have grown louder ever since.

The heart of the matter

Jarrett himself may not be on the best terms with WWE and as such, it is unlikely that Vince McMahon and company are going to change their minds based on Double J’s opinion.

Even so, Jarrett referred to Chyna’s as a performer that ’defined the Attitude Era’ and that she should, without a shadow of a doubt, be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jarrett stated that the decision lies with Vince McMahon however, saying that ’If Vince wants them in, they’re in’.

What’s next?

Will Chyna be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Smart money would say that before all is said and done she will be, but it may well be a few years before it becomes a reality.

WWE is notoriously stubborn when it comes to holding grudges but equally known for letting bygones be bygones, and whilst Triple H’s relationship with the Ninth Wonder of the World may be a stumbling block, the influence of Chyna can not be denied.

Sportskeeda’s take

If the WWE Hall of Fame was a legitimate Hall of Fame based on achievement and importance, there is a good chance that Chyna would already be in. Jarrett is right in saying that it currently boils down to one man’s opinion, however, and as such Chyna’s name will continue to be absent from the list of inductees.

Fans will complain that Koko B. Ware and Pete Rose are in, yet Chyna is not, but those same fans should not be surprised.

