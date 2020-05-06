WWE Money in the Bank 2020: 5 Signs that AJ Styles will win the Men's Ladder Match

AJ Styles is prepared to make MITB 2020 'phenomenal'

The return of AJ Styles on this week's RAW is bound to affect a lot of things in the coming weeks as we are all set for WWE's next pay-per-view – Money in the Bank 2020. In a unique edition of the match for the MITB briefcase, this year we will see the Superstars battling it out to reach the top of the WWE Headquarters.

Until last week, the list of Superstars set to engage in this one-of-a-kind match featured Daniel Bryan, Baron Corbin, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, and Otis.

Sadly, last week Apollo Crews sustained a severe knee injury during his title match against Andrade. As a result, he was ruled out of action and it is expected that he will return to continue his rivalry with the reigning United States Champion.

This injury also implied that he would no longer participate in the MITB match. Hence, WWE booked a Last Chance Gauntlet Match to find Crews' replacement on the go-home show of RAW ahead of the Money in the Bank PPV.

This Gauntlet match saw AJ Styles return to the Red brand and pick up a victory to become the last entrant in the Men's MITB Ladder Match. He will now square off against five other WWE Superstars in order to get his hands on the coveted prize, and there's a high possibility that he will walk out of the WWE Headquarters with the briefcase in his hand.

In this article, we will take a look at five signs that point towards a victory for AJ Styles at Money in the Bank 2020. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 A much-needed Single's run for AJ Styles

AJ Styles might do this for the legacy of The O.C.

In an unfortunate turn of events, The O.C. members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were among the several Superstars that were released by WWE in order to tackle the economic implications of COVID-19. The decision came as a shock to the entire WWE Universe who were looking forward to a dominant run for one of the most underutilized stables in the company.

Given the fact that AJ Styles, Anderson, and Gallows were a part of a huge match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, it was expected that these Superstars will now get a push that they have deserved for so long.

Sadly, the reality was far removed from those expectations. Now that Anderson and Gallows are no longer in the company, it is only natural to assume that AJ Styles is headed towards a dominant Single's run – something that he desperately needs after the unceremonious exit of his allies from WWE.

It is highly unlikely for the creatives to book a face turn for AJ Styles so soon for two essential reasons.

Firstly, AJ Styles has been incredible as a heel and RAW needs villains like him to help the top babyfaces of the Red brand to get over with the crowd. Secondly, The Phenomenal One has to rediscover his momentum as a Single's Superstar on WWE's flagship show.

A victory at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view will ensure that AJ Styles finds his role on RAW in the coming months. He is someone who will be cheered even if he is playing the role of the worst person in the room, which is a very difficult feat to achieve.

AJ Styles is going to be an important aspect in a lot of storylines this year, but before that, he needs to get comfortable with the transition from being someone who had reliable friends that helped him quite often to a Superstar who is going to be all by himself.

And the MITB briefcase will be the best weapon that AJ Styles can use to remind the rest of the roster of the threat that he poses to their plans.