Wyatt Sicks to get attacked by 3-time champions; Cody Rhodes' ex-friend? 5 SmackDown stars who can protect The Miz from Uncle Howdy

The Miz appeared on WWE SmackDown to talk to Nick Aldis about an important matter related to Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks. It was revealed that The A-lister would appear on Friday nights from now on.

Although the move seems right for the veteran, it will again bring him on the same brand as The Wyatt Sicks. Miz was fighting off the sinister faction with The Final Testament, but it looks like he will be left alone on the blue brand.

The Miz later approached the heelish Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to help him with his Wyatt Sicks problem. Instead, Nick Aldis moved A-Town Down Under to the RAW brand.

Check out the five WWE stars who could help The Miz against The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown in Final Testament’s absence.

#5. Angelo Dawkins and #4. Montez Ford of The Street Profits need a top feud on WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits have been working alongside B-Fab on the SmackDown brand. The three-time WWE Tag Team Champions haven’t gotten many top storylines to reach the title picture again.

WWE could turn them around by aligning them with The Miz. The veteran could elevate the team by creating a new faction where even B-Fab could continue wrestling.

The Wyatt Sicks could have trouble if The Street Profits attacked Uncle Howdy and his men while chasing The Miz. The alliance could be top-notch, and B-Fab could work against Nikki Cross, while Anglo Dawkins and Montez Ford could get frequent matches with The A-Lister by their side.

#3. Johnny Gargano and #2. Tommaso Ciampa of #DIY could help The Miz

WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY have finally found their footing on the SmackDown brand as heels. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are doing their best work as the leader of the tag team division.

#DIY will defend its titles against Motor City Machine Guns at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Triple H could allow the heels to retain the championships and continue their reign.

The Miz could approach the duo after their rivalry with MCMG ends. He could remind Tommaso Ciampa how he helped him when he moved to the main roster before asking them to help him against Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks.

An alliance between the three men could spell trouble for Uncle Howdy and his men. The heels could get the upper hand on their opponents while The Wyatt Sicks could enter the tag team championship picture.

#1. Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks could also get involved with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been feuding with his former friend Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

KO will face Rhodes for the title at Royal Rumble. The American Nightmare will likely retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Kevin Owens will move on to some other feud.

Triple H could quickly pair Owens with The Miz if he loses. The two stars could target The Wyatt Family and cut great promos together. Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Family could remind The Prizefighter of his past and sins in the ring.

Kevin Owens has a knack for giving babyfaces some memorable rivalries. He could do the same for Uncle Howdy and his faction to help them reach the next level.

