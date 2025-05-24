Wyatt Sicks' new leader? 3 reasons Aleister Black lost WWE Money in the Bank qualifying match

WWE has been working tirelessly to craft a spectacular card for the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The annual event is best known for its traditional Men and Women's MITB matches. The latest edition of SmackDown saw another round of qualifier matches for the traditional ladder bouts, one each for the men and women’s divisions. Both contests ended up with a big upset, as two favorites fell short, changing the entire trajectory.

Since his return, Aleister Black’s stocks have been rising, and he has received massive praise from fans and experts alike. Black was part of tonight’s triple-threat Money in the Bank qualifier bout against LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Dutchman was a massive odd favorite to win. However, he failed in doing so, and Knight walked out with the win.

Many WWE fans viewed Aleister Black's loss on SmackDown as an upset.

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why the former NXT Champion lost the Money in the Bank 2025 qualifier match on the blue brand.

#3. WWE might have different plans for Aleister Black

The Dutchman has been riding a massive wave of momentum since his return to WWE. However, his failure to punch his ticket to Money in the Bank 2025 has been a major upset. There is a chance that the Stamford-based promotion is still testing the waters with Black as a superstar and looking at what else he could offer before putting him directly into the main-event picture.

Therefore, WWE might have some different plans for Black and try to establish him as main-event worthy rather than shoving it down the fans’ throats.

#2. New leader of Wyatt Sicks

Even before his return to WWE, there was a buzz online that Aleister Black could be a great fit as the new leader of Wyatt Sicks. Things might come to fruition soon, as the heel group made a sensational arrival on the blue brand in the main event this week.

Many feel that The Wyatt Sicks’ first stint wasn’t quite main-event worthy, and it wasn't as successful as envisioned. However, now that they've made their television return, WWE should make some major changes within the heel group to ensure that they succeed this time.

This could include potentially a new leader, especially in the form of Aleister Black, which could be a game-changer.

#1. Ongoing feud against The Miz and Carmelo Hayes

Aleister Black didn’t waste time as he got into a rivalry with former WWE Champion The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. The Dutchman managed to beat both Hayes and The A-Lister in the singles contest but fell short in the numbers game.

The creative team might advance this feud for the next week on SmackDown, and working with The Miz may help Black establish himself as a future main-eventer as he climbs the ladder in a calculated manner.

